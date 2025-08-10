10-Unit Venice Apartment Complex Steps from Oceanfront Lists for $4.6M

The property offers significant investment potential, with up to eight of the 10 units available vacant at close of escrow

A 10-unit apartment building just steps from the iconic Venice Boardwalk and Pacific Ocean has hit the market for $4.6 million.

Located at 19 Wavecrest Avenue, the 7,280-square-foot property sits just over 130 feet from the beach and features a mix of one- and two-bedroom units, including a penthouse with ocean views and a rooftop deck. The listing price breaks down to approximately $632 per square foot.

According to listing agents Cameron Samimi of Lyon Stahl Investment Real Estate and Parker Boehle of NorthMarq Realty Services, the property offers significant investment potential, with up to eight of the 10 units available vacant at close of escrow. The penthouse unit—measuring roughly 1,100 square feet—includes two bedrooms, two bathrooms, a jacuzzi, and sweeping views of both the Pacific and the Los Angeles skyline. It may also be leased back at market rate.

The remaining units include seven one-bedroom apartments (approximately 650 square feet each) and two two-bedroom, one-bath units (about 815 square feet). Residents benefit from on-site laundry, private patios, Spanish-style tiling, and views of the ocean. No private parking or pool is included on the property.

The building is situated in a prime location near Venice Beach attractions, Abbot Kinney Boulevard, and the Santa Monica Pier.For more information, contact Cameron Samimi at Lyon Stahl or Parker Boehle at NorthMarq Realty Services, or go to https://www.compass.com/listing/19-wavecrest-avenue-venice-ca-90291/1831345161013922233/

