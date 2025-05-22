10th Annual MAINopoly: A Taste of Main Street Comes to Santa Monica This Weekend

Annual board game-inspired food event set for Sunday, May 25

The 10th annual MAINopoly: A Taste of Main Street will take place Sunday, May 25, from 1 to 5 p.m., transforming five blocks of Santa Monica’s Main Street into a Monopoly-themed culinary experience.

Hosted by the Main Street Business Improvement Association, the interactive event invites attendees to sample food and drink from more than 20 local restaurants, bars and eateries using themed “MAINopoly dollars.” Participants who complete their game boards by visiting each location will be eligible to win a “Taste of Main Street” prize package valued at over \$1,000.

The all-ages, pet-friendly event also features a “Go to Jail” Beer Garden sponsored by Dulce Vida Tequila, SoCal Vibes Co., and Honest Abe; music from Superbloom Collective; lawn games; a “Just Visiting” photo booth by Venice Paparazzi; and free pedicab rides provided by Green Goddess Pedicabs.

Food highlights include squash blossom puff pastry from Papille Gustative, crispy soy honey cauliflower from Library Alehouse, and chicken potato taquitos from Lula Cocina Mexicana. Other offerings include acai bowls, gourmet pizza and more.

Attendees are encouraged to wear Monopoly-inspired costumes for a chance to win prizes in themed contests.

Check-in begins at Ashland Hill, located at 2807 Main St. VIP ticket holders may enter at noon, one hour before general admission.

Tickets start at $30 for general admission, $55 for VIP, and $20 for children ages 5–12. Children under 5 are free. A portion of proceeds will benefit the Main Street Business Improvement District’s community programming.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.mainopolysm.com or search MAINopoly on Eventbrite.

in Dining, News
Related Posts
News, Upbeat

Summer at Annenberg Beach House to Include Sunset Picnics, Yoga Classes and the Annual Cardboard Yacht Regatta

May 22, 2025

Read more
May 22, 2025

The Beach House, located on the former Marion Davies estate, remains free and open to the public The Annenberg Community...
Dining, News

Palisades Bakery Aids Displaced Residents with Deliveries, Cookbook Donations After Fire

May 21, 2025

Read more
May 21, 2025

The bakery’s relief effort is aimed at ensuring that displaced residents continue to have access to familiar foods during recovery...
Hard, News

Palisades Home Damaged in Attic Fire, No Injuries Reported

May 21, 2025

Read more
May 21, 2025

32 firefighters worked for 36 minutes to bring the blaze under control A fire broke out Wednesday afternoon in the...
News, Upbeat

Last Thursdays Concert Series Returning to Venice Boardwalk

May 21, 2025

Read more
May 21, 2025

Shows will take place by the pergolas on the north end of the boardwalk at Dudley Ave., facing the beach...

Photo: Archer Aviation
Hard, News

Santa Monica Airport to Host Air Taxi Flights for VIPs and Fans During LA28

May 21, 2025

Read more
May 21, 2025

The aircraft will also support emergency services and security operations While Santa Monica will no longer serve as a competition...

Photo: Getty
News, Upbeat

$2.2M Awarded to LA County for Wildfire Prevention Ahead of 2025 Fire Season

May 21, 2025

Read more
May 21, 2025

The grants mark the first disbursement of funds from Proposition 4, a bond measure that provides millions for wildfire resilience...
News, Video

(Video) Classic Cars and Hot Rods Showcased During Santa Monica Pier’s Locals Night

May 20, 2025

Read more
May 20, 2025

It Was The Last Locals Night of the Season It Was The Last Locals Night of the Season. pic.twitter.com/mUo6hMJpPZ —...
News, Upbeat

Getty Villa to Reopen Next Month with Mycenaean Civilization Exhibit

May 20, 2025

Read more
May 20, 2025

The Villa will operate on a limited schedule of Fridays through Mondays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with access...

Gianna Zingone, 17, rehearses for her soloist role in August Bournonville’s "Le Conservatoire". A Top 12 Senior Classical finalist at Youth America Grand Prix in both 2024 and 2025, Zingone commutes six days a week from Woodland Hills to train in Santa Monica. She has been accepted to the year-round Conservatory program at the Grainger Academy of the Joffrey Ballet in Chicago for the 2025–26 season. y. Photo by Sarah Madison Photography
News

Local Dancers Shine with the Stars of Today and Tomorrow

May 20, 2025

Read more
May 20, 2025

Westside Ballet local dancers share the stage with New York City Principals and World Champion When the curtain rises at...

Photo: Getty
News, Upbeat

Marina del Rey’s 50th Annual Halibut Derby to Feature Weigh-Ins, Prizes, Jackpot Contests and More

May 20, 2025

Read more
May 20, 2025

Prizes will be awarded across a range of categories, including heaviest halibut, heaviest fish overall, and heaviest white seabass The...
Hard, News

Officials Urge Vigilance as Coyote Sightings Rise in Santa Monica

May 20, 2025

Read more
May 20, 2025

The surge in activity is believed to be tied to the Palisades Fire, which burned significant areas of the Santa...

Photo: SMPD
News, Real Estate

Hollywood Man Charged in Deadly Attempted Robbery on 3rd Street Promenade

May 19, 2025

Read more
May 19, 2025

Santa Monica Police Say Planned After-Hours Sale Turned Violent Hollywood resident Karen Melikyan, 41, has been arrested and charged in...

Photo: Getty
Hard, News

Officials Launch Public Safety Survey Ahead of PCH Reopening, National Guard Withdrawal

May 19, 2025

Read more
May 19, 2025

City leaders plan to hold a community-wide meeting in the coming days to review survey results and outline next steps...

Photo: Instagram: @Palibaseball
Hard, News

Pali Dolphins Baseball Concludes Season with Playoff Loss to Carson

May 19, 2025

Read more
May 19, 2025

The season featured a strong 14-4 league record, finishing second in the Western division, and a 5-1 run in their...

Photo: YouTube
News, Real Estate

Elon Musk’s Tesla Renews Santa Monica Lease for 82,000-Square-Foot Service Center

May 19, 2025

Read more
May 19, 2025

Tesla Keeps California Roots with Santa Monica Service Center Renewal Despite relocating its corporate headquarters to Texas, Tesla has reaffirmed...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR