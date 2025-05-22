10th Annual MAINopoly: A Taste of Main Street Comes to Santa Monica This Weekend

Annual board game-inspired food event set for Sunday, May 25

The 10th annual MAINopoly: A Taste of Main Street will take place Sunday, May 25, from 1 to 5 p.m., transforming five blocks of Santa Monica’s Main Street into a Monopoly-themed culinary experience.

Hosted by the Main Street Business Improvement Association, the interactive event invites attendees to sample food and drink from more than 20 local restaurants, bars and eateries using themed “MAINopoly dollars.” Participants who complete their game boards by visiting each location will be eligible to win a “Taste of Main Street” prize package valued at over \$1,000.

The all-ages, pet-friendly event also features a “Go to Jail” Beer Garden sponsored by Dulce Vida Tequila, SoCal Vibes Co., and Honest Abe; music from Superbloom Collective; lawn games; a “Just Visiting” photo booth by Venice Paparazzi; and free pedicab rides provided by Green Goddess Pedicabs.

Food highlights include squash blossom puff pastry from Papille Gustative, crispy soy honey cauliflower from Library Alehouse, and chicken potato taquitos from Lula Cocina Mexicana. Other offerings include acai bowls, gourmet pizza and more.

Attendees are encouraged to wear Monopoly-inspired costumes for a chance to win prizes in themed contests.

Check-in begins at Ashland Hill, located at 2807 Main St. VIP ticket holders may enter at noon, one hour before general admission.

Tickets start at $30 for general admission, $55 for VIP, and $20 for children ages 5–12. Children under 5 are free. A portion of proceeds will benefit the Main Street Business Improvement District’s community programming.



For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.mainopolysm.com or search MAINopoly on Eventbrite.