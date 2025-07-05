12th Annual Gopher Scramble Golf Tournament to Benefit Venice Heritage Museum

The museum opened to the public in March 2024 at the Main Street Design Center with its inaugural exhibition, “This is some place,” and continues to offer dynamic year-round programming

The 12th Annual Gopher Scramble Golf Tournament is set to return to the renowned Penmar golf course on July 10, 2025, promising a day of competition and fundraising for the Venice Heritage Museum. Organized by Ace VonHoffman, formerly Todd Von Hoffman, who earned his nickname with a hole-in-one on the par 3 at the West L.A. VA course, the five-some tournament offers participants a chance to vie for trophies, hats, ice-cold brew, bragging rights, and notoriety.

The event, held at 1233 Rose Avenue, aims to raise funds for the Venice Heritage Museum, established by the Venice Heritage Foundation in 2008.

Initially conceived as a “museum without walls,” the project began with a collection and evolved into pop-up exhibitions and events connecting with local residents. In 2021, a capital campaign raised over $300,000 to secure a permanent brick-and-mortar location and accessible archives.

The museum opened to the public in March 2024 at the Main Street Design Center with its inaugural exhibition, “This is some place,” and continues to offer dynamic year-round programming. Recent initiatives include the Community Archives, the Annual Venice Heritage Film Festival, and the Oral History Project.

For more details on the tournament or the museum, visit veniceheritagemuseum.org or ThePenmar.com, and follow ThePenmar on Instagram.