$2.2M Awarded to LA County for Wildfire Prevention Ahead of 2025 Fire Season

Photo: Getty

The grants mark the first disbursement of funds from Proposition 4, a bond measure that provides millions for wildfire resilience

The Santa Monica Mountains Conservancy has awarded $3.2 million in state funds to fire departments in Los Angeles and Ventura counties for immediate wildfire prevention efforts ahead of the 2025 fire season, officials announced Monday.

The funding, unanimously approved by the Conservancy and its advisory committee, allocates $2.2 million to the Los Angeles County Fire Department and $1 million to the Ventura County Fire Department. The money will be used to reduce fire risk in parks, open spaces, and wildland-urban interfaces across communities including Malibu, Calabasas, Agoura Hills, Westlake Village, Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Thousand Oaks.

“These funds are already being put to use to protect our communities with fuel reduction and wildfire preparedness,” said Steve Veres, chairperson of the Conservancy. “We’re moving quickly to implement these preventative strategies.”

The grants mark the first disbursement of funds from Proposition 4, a voter-approved bond measure from November 2024 that provides $31 million for wildfire resilience, watershed restoration, and workforce development. Early spending authorization was enabled by AB-100, legislation authored by Assemblymember Jesse Gabriel and signed into law by Gov. Gavin Newsom in April.

Sen. Ben Allen and Assemblymember Jacqui Irwin, who represent districts impacted by the January 2025 Palisades Fire, advocated for the early release of the funds.

“My community has seen the devastating effects of wildfire fueled by climate change,” Allen said. “These dollars will help us move quickly on fuel reduction—a top priority.”

Irwin added that as communities adapt to a “new normal” of wind-driven wildfires, the support of local fire departments and state resources is vital.

in News, Upbeat
Related Posts
News, Upbeat

Last Thursdays Concert Series Returning to Venice Boardwalk

May 21, 2025

Read more
May 21, 2025

Shows will take place by the pergolas on the north end of the boardwalk at Dudley Ave., facing the beach...

Photo: Archer Aviation
Hard, News

Santa Monica Airport to Host Air Taxi Flights for VIPs and Fans During LA28

May 21, 2025

Read more
May 21, 2025

The aircraft will also support emergency services and security operations While Santa Monica will no longer serve as a competition...
News, Video

(Video) Classic Cars and Hot Rods Showcased During Santa Monica Pier’s Locals Night

May 20, 2025

Read more
May 20, 2025

It Was The Last Locals Night of the Season It Was The Last Locals Night of the Season. pic.twitter.com/mUo6hMJpPZ —...
News, Upbeat

Getty Villa to Reopen Next Month with Mycenaean Civilization Exhibit

May 20, 2025

Read more
May 20, 2025

The Villa will operate on a limited schedule of Fridays through Mondays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with access...

Gianna Zingone, 17, rehearses for her soloist role in August Bournonville’s "Le Conservatoire". A Top 12 Senior Classical finalist at Youth America Grand Prix in both 2024 and 2025, Zingone commutes six days a week from Woodland Hills to train in Santa Monica. She has been accepted to the year-round Conservatory program at the Grainger Academy of the Joffrey Ballet in Chicago for the 2025–26 season. y. Photo by Sarah Madison Photography
News

Local Dancers Shine with the Stars of Today and Tomorrow

May 20, 2025

Read more
May 20, 2025

Westside Ballet local dancers share the stage with New York City Principals and World Champion When the curtain rises at...

Photo: Getty
News, Upbeat

Marina del Rey’s 50th Annual Halibut Derby to Feature Weigh-Ins, Prizes, Jackpot Contests and More

May 20, 2025

Read more
May 20, 2025

Prizes will be awarded across a range of categories, including heaviest halibut, heaviest fish overall, and heaviest white seabass The...
Hard, News

Officials Urge Vigilance as Coyote Sightings Rise in Santa Monica

May 20, 2025

Read more
May 20, 2025

The surge in activity is believed to be tied to the Palisades Fire, which burned significant areas of the Santa...

Photo: SMPD
News, Real Estate

Hollywood Man Charged in Deadly Attempted Robbery on 3rd Street Promenade

May 19, 2025

Read more
May 19, 2025

Santa Monica Police Say Planned After-Hours Sale Turned Violent Hollywood resident Karen Melikyan, 41, has been arrested and charged in...

Photo: Getty
Hard, News

Officials Launch Public Safety Survey Ahead of PCH Reopening, National Guard Withdrawal

May 19, 2025

Read more
May 19, 2025

City leaders plan to hold a community-wide meeting in the coming days to review survey results and outline next steps...

Photo: Instagram: @Palibaseball
Hard, News

Pali Dolphins Baseball Concludes Season with Playoff Loss to Carson

May 19, 2025

Read more
May 19, 2025

The season featured a strong 14-4 league record, finishing second in the Western division, and a 5-1 run in their...

Photo: YouTube
News, Real Estate

Elon Musk’s Tesla Renews Santa Monica Lease for 82,000-Square-Foot Service Center

May 19, 2025

Read more
May 19, 2025

Tesla Keeps California Roots with Santa Monica Service Center Renewal Despite relocating its corporate headquarters to Texas, Tesla has reaffirmed...
News, Video

(Video) Venice Beach Holds Inaugural Half Marathon and 5K on Boardwalk

May 19, 2025

Read more
May 19, 2025

The Event Drew Hundreds of Participants and Included Multiple Race Categories The Event Drew Hundreds of Participants and Included Multiple...
Hard, News

County Requires Fire Debris Removal Permits by June 1 for Opt-Out Property Owners

May 19, 2025

Read more
May 19, 2025

Failure to comply could result in properties being declared a public nuisance Los Angeles County is requiring property owners who...

Photo: MLS
News

Historic ‘Parry Residence’ in Pacific Palisades Lists for $25M

May 19, 2025

Read more
May 19, 2025

It is one of the earliest homes constructed in the Huntington Palisades and was prominently featured in a 1930 issue...

Photo: MLS
News, Real Estate

10-Unit Venice Townhouse with Ocean Views Listed for $6M

May 19, 2025

Read more
May 19, 2025

Built in 1975, the 14,025-square-foot structure sits on a 7,971-square-foot corner lot  A 10-unit townhouse complex just steps from the...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR