2025 Venice Pride to Feature a Block Party, Dance Event, Food Trucks, and More This Weekend

Photo: Venice Pride (Facebook)

Attendees can expect performances by DJ Victor Rodriguez & Friends, a variety of community booths, food trucks, and a queer market

Los Angeles’ Westside will host its annual Venice Pride celebration on Saturday, June 7, 2025, with a free block party and a ticketed dance event, continuing a tradition of inclusivity that dates back nearly a century.

The Venice Pride Block Party, presented by L.A. County Supervisor Lindsey Horvath, will run from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the Venice sign, welcoming all ages. Attendees can expect performances by DJ Victor Rodriguez & Friends, a variety of community booths, food trucks, and a queer market featuring vendors like Pride on the Pier, EklipTik Studio, Sapphic Dreams, and LittleRicky. Registration for exhibitors remains open until June 2 at venicepride.org/register.

Following the block party, the special Pride month edition of the Gaywatch dance party, hosted by Barry’s Santa Monica, will take place from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. at Baja Cantina. DJ Naté will spin tunes, joined by Lifeguard On Duty Mr.Corkscrew and photographer Trevor Paul. Tickets for the 21-and-over event are available online.

Venice Pride traces its roots to 2016, when the closure of the historic Roosterfish bar prompted a grassroots effort to preserve the area’s LGBTQ+ community. The event has since grown, marked by milestones like the unveiling of the Venice Pride Flag Lifeguard Tower in 2017 and the return of Roosterfish in 2018 through a nonprofit partnership. The celebration, organized by the 501(c)(3) Venice Pride, aims to honor LGBTQ+ heritage, promote education, and foster acceptance.

More info can be found at https://venicepride.org/.

