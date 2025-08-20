30-Unit Mixed-Use Project Approved for Dining and Retail at Abbot Kinney Corridor

The 36,716-square-foot project includes 3,416 square feet of ground-floor retail and an 818-square-foot restaurant with 31 seats, permitted to sell alcohol

The Los Angeles City Planning Commission has approved a new four-story, mixed-use development at 825 S. Hampton Drive in Venice’s Abbot Kinney corridor, replacing five one-story commercial buildings with 30 apartments, retail space, and a restaurant, according to city documents.

The 36,716-square-foot project, developed by Steven Fogel of SJF Venice, LLC, and Westwood Financial Corporation and designed by David Hidalgo Architects, includes 3,416 square feet of ground-floor retail and an 818-square-foot restaurant with 31 seats, permitted to sell alcohol, per What Now Los Angeles. It features 50 subterranean parking spaces, 64 bicycle spaces, a courtyard, a 3,324-square-foot roof deck, and a fitness room. Three of the 30 units—comprising five studios, 14 one-bedroom, and 11 two-bedroom apartments—will be reserved for very low-income households.

The commission granted a density bonus, allowing a 32.4% floor area ratio increase to 1.98:1 and a height of 44 feet 7 inches, exceeding the Venice Coastal Zone Specific Plan’s 30-foot limit. A waiver permits a roof access structure of 11 feet 6 inches. The project complies with the Coastal Act, Mello Act, and the 2021-2029 Housing Element, with no residential units previously on-site, requiring no replacement housing.

Located near Brooks Avenue and Abbot Kinney Boulevard, the development includes a landscaped plaza, three new street trees, and retains one existing tree. It aims to meet housing demand while enhancing the area’s aesthetic, though it may increase local traffic, per What Now Los Angeles. 

Construction is expected to begin later this year.

in News, Real Estate
