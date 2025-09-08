38.5-Acre Dune Restoration Proposed for Santa Monica to Boost Coastal Resilience

The project, led by the City of Santa Monica and The Bay Foundation, aims to create foredune and back dune habitats using native plants like beach evening primrose and red sand verbena

The California Coastal Commission will evaluate a proposal to restore 38.5 acres of dune habitat along 3 miles of Santa Monica State Beach, part of a broader effort to bolster coastal resilience and biodiversity while preserving public access. The hearing, set for Thursday at 9 a.m. at Fort Bragg Town Hall, 363 N. Main St., Fort Bragg, will address the City of Santa Monica’s application for Phase 3 of a living shoreline project.

The project, led by the City of Santa Monica and The Bay Foundation, aims to create foredune and back dune habitats using native plants like beach evening primrose and red sand verbena. Spanning from Will Rogers State Beach to Venice Beach, it builds on the success of earlier phases that restored 8.25 acres and supported species like the western snowy plover. The initiative includes public access pathways, low-profile fencing, and monitoring to enhance wildlife habitat and protect against sea level rise and erosion.

Commission staff recommends approval with conditions, citing the project’s alignment with Coastal Act policies on habitat restoration and public access. Conditions include a five-year permit to assess long-term impacts, a detailed dune habitat plan, and measures to ensure a sandy buffer for shoreline access. The project avoids major recreational areas like volleyball courts and the Santa Monica Pier, maintaining 25-foot-wide access corridors.

Public concerns about wildlife, fire risks, and access for seniors were addressed, with no evidence from prior phases of increased pests, fires, or restricted access. The project, supported by groups like Heal the Bay and Surfrider Foundation, aligns with Santa Monica’s 2019 Climate Action and Adaptation Plan to enhance natural systems against coastal flooding.

The commission’s review will balance ecological benefits with public access.