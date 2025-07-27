$54M Palisades Estate Hits Market With DTLA-to-Ocean Views

Amenities include a wine cellar, rooftop deck, a wellness center with a gym and sauna, and a lower-level ballroom

A newly completed hillside estate in Pacific Palisades has been listed for $54 million, offering panoramic views from Downtown Los Angeles to the Pacific Ocean.

Located at 766 Paseo Miramar, the 18,372-square-foot residence sits on a 47,000-square-foot lot above Los Leones Canyon. The seven-bedroom, 12-bathroom home was designed by architect Tom Leishman, with interiors by Michael Palumbo and construction by GME Development.

Marketed as fully furnished, the property includes imported finishes and designer furnishings from luxury European brands, including Molteni, Poliform, Misuraemme, and Flos. Venetian plaster walls, eight HVAC zones, and a 2,500-square-foot primary suite with custom closets are among the standout features.

Additional amenities include a wine cellar, rooftop deck, a wellness center with a gym and sauna, and a lower-level ballroom. Outside, a 90-foot infinity pool with integrated spa faces the coastline.

The property also remained structurally intact through recent regional wildfires, according to listing materials.

For more information, go to https://www.compass.com/listing/766-paseo-miramar-pacific-palisades-ca-90272/1856150253191327505/.