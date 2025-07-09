‘Adoptapalooza’ Pet Adoption Festival Returns to Main Street This Weekend

The free, family-friendly event aims to connect adoptable animals with new owners

Green Dog Dental & Veterinary Center will host Adoptapalooza 2025, billed as the biggest pet adoption summer festival in Venice, on Saturday, July 12, from 1 to 6 p.m. at 210 Main St. The free, family-friendly event aims to connect adoptable animals with new owners while celebrating the joy of pet adoption.

The festival, featuring a photo booth by Venice Paparazzi, invites the community to support local rescues and meet adorable animals seeking homes. Attendees can RSVP and register for a raffle giveaway offering up to $35,000 in prizes. “Summertime is the perfect time to find your new furry bestie,” organizers said, emphasizing the event’s community focus.

For more information or to RSVP, interested individuals can visit the event’s designated registration link at https://mailchi.mp/greendogdental/adoptapalooza.