Aging Mindfully: Zen-Inspired Senior Living Takes Shape in Simi Valley

Two Zen-inspired senior living communities are embracing the reality of aging — consciously. Ensō Village, open since 2023 in Sonoma County, and Ensō Verde, now taking shape in a hidden corner of Simi Valley.

These communities — a collaboration of the renowned San Francisco Zen Center and Kendal, a visionary provider of communities, programs and services founded on Quaker values — focus on mindful aging, the joys of nature, environmental stewardship, contemplative care and healthy life choices for adults aged 60 and higher.

Former actor and film producer Susan O’Connell spent a lifetime living, creatively in the film industry, and then intentionally as a Zen Priest and President of the San Francisco Zen Center. Now, in her third professional chapter, she is the visionary behind Ensō Verde and Ensō Village. Encouraging elders to gracefully and consciously age, she oversees the development of Ensō Verde and resides at Ensō Village.

Different from conventional retirement communities, Ensō Village and Ensō Verde provide contemplative spaces for encouraging meditation, acreage to sustain a healthy farmer-to-chef-to-consumer relationship, and core programming that promotes mindfulness.

ZEN AND QUAKER VALUES

Based on Quaker and Zen values, both communities encourage residents to explore spirituality, as part of “whole body wellness.” Welcoming diversity, inclusion and belonging, each living community strives to create a safe, non-judgmental space for individuals to be themselves.

“We say Zen-inspired, not required. We’re setting a baseline emphasis on contemplative practices and mindfulness, but you can go as far in or away as you want. We have a wide variety of people on different spiritual paths, including no spiritual path,” O’Connell says.

FARM FRESH FOOD

Ensō Verde sits on 20 acres of pristine land that’s never been built on — a purchase that O’Connell considered rare to find and in perfect alignment with the values and mission of Ensō Verde.

“The beauty of this land, it’s not far from Los Angeles, so you’re not isolated from cultural activities, and you’re immersed in nature. “We insisted on having an area where we actually grow food, so the awareness of the cycle of food and composting and sustainability is very strong here.”

CONTINUUM OF CARE

Both properties offer memory support, assisted living and in-home health services for residents.

“The goal, of course, is to provide high-quality healthcare up through assisted living. We’re a place that supports the continuum of care. You can age in place without necessarily needing to leave where you are for assisted care because of our Residential Care for the Elderly (RCFE) license,” O’Connell says.

WORTH THE INVESTMENT

As people age, the burden to maintain their homes given limited resources and decreasing mobility is heavy. When considering independence versus living in community, the tradeoff is beneficial both socially and financially, O’Connell says.

“Residents essentially sell their homes as an entrance fee, but when you leave the community, or if you pass away, the beneficiaries of your estate will receive 75-80% of the value back. It’s an investment in your health.” O’Connell says.

To learn more about Ensō Village in Sonoma County and Ensō Verde, coming soon to Simi Valley