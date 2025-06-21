All Aboard to LAX: Metro Opens Game-Changing Transit Hub Ahead of Global Events

Photo: Official

New LAX/Metro Transit Center Comes Closer to Connecting Metro Directly to LAX

The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metro) officially unveiled the new LAX/Metro Transit Center Station on Thursday, marking a significant step forward in connecting public transit to Los Angeles International Airport (LAX). The milestone ribbon-cutting ceremony signals Metro’s readiness to welcome international travelers ahead of major events, including the FIFA World Cup 2026™, Super Bowl LXI, and the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

“At long last, we are getting a train to LAX,” said Metro Board Chair and Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn. “When the Automated People Mover opens, we will truly have an international airport connected to the rest of Los Angeles by rail.”

The new station, located at Aviation Boulevard and 96th Street, connects Metro’s C and K lines, six Metro bus routes, and eight municipal bus lines. It will also serve as a future access point for LAWA’s Automated People Mover (APM), scheduled to launch in 2026. Metro Micro, Metro’s on-demand service, will also operate at the station.

The LAX/Metro Transit Center Station becomes the eighth completed project in Metro’s “Twenty-Eight by ’28” initiative, a transportation infrastructure push aimed at preparing the region for the 2028 Olympics. The station is designed with sweeping architectural features and spacious walkways, emphasizing accessibility and ease of use for transit riders.

The site includes one of the widest light rail platforms in the Metro system, a bus plaza, a bike hub, and a customer service center. Security operations will monitor the station around the clock. Once operational, the APM will offer six stops: three at LAX terminals, one at the new Metro station, one at economy parking, and one at the Consolidated Rent-A-Car (ConRAC) facility.

During the interim period before the APM launches, shuttle service provided by LAWA will run every 10 minutes to connect the transit center with the airport. Shuttles will be coordinated with light rail and bus schedules to ensure a smooth experience for travelers and airport workers alike.

The station also features “The Distance of the Sun,” a large-scale suspended sculpture by Los Angeles artist Glenn Kaino. Commissioned by Metro Art, the artwork is composed of progressively larger vessel shapes arranged in a spiral, symbolizing progress and collective aspiration.

Metro officials say the project is a clear statement of Los Angeles’ growing commitment to accessible, sustainable transit options. As Metro expands service and infrastructure, the new LAX station offers both a practical solution to congestion and a welcoming gateway for visitors arriving in the city.

For more information on schedules, services, or updates, visit Metro.net.

