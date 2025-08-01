‘All Stars’ National Night Out Coming to Santa Monica on Tuesday

The event, themed “Santa Monica All Stars,” aims to foster police-community partnerships through a sports-inspired evening

The Santa Monica Police Department will host its annual National Night Out on Tuesday, Aug. 5 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Santa Monica City Hall, located at 1685 Main St. The event, themed “Santa Monica All Stars,” aims to foster police-community partnerships through a sports-inspired evening of free food, games, music, and interaction with officers and staff.

National Night Out, a nationwide community-building campaign, promotes neighborhood camaraderie and strengthens ties between law enforcement and residents. The SMPD’s event offers a family-friendly opportunity to engage with the department and learn about its services.

“This is our chance to connect with the community, build trust, and have fun together,” said Chief Ramon Batista. “We welcome everyone, from newcomers to longtime residents, to join us and be part of the team.”

Free rides to and from City Hall will be provided by Big Blue Bus, ensuring accessibility for all attendees. For more information, contact Lt. Lewis Gilmour at (310) 458-2201, ext. 2187, or email Lewis.Gilmour@santamonica.gov.