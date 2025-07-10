Angelini Grill Opens Limited Run at Peninsula Beverly Hills

The menu includes tableside Dover Sole, lobster salad, and a signature pasta tasting

A new culinary collaboration, Angelini Grill, launched at The Belvedere Restaurant in The Peninsula Beverly Hills, organizers announced. The pop-up, running from July 8 to August 2 will operate Tuesdays through Sundays from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at 9882 South Santa Monica Boulevard.

The month-long residency features dishes from chefs Gino Angelini and Gianpiero Ceppaglia of Angelini Osteria, drawing inspiration from Italian summers. The menu includes tableside Dover Sole, lobster salad, and a signature pasta tasting, emphasizing tradition and simplicity.

The venue offers an al fresco Martini and Spritz Bar for aperitivo and late-night chats, alongside a family-style dining option in the intimate indoor space. The setting, framed by palm trees and Beverly Hills skies, aims to evoke the warmth of an Italian summer.

Reservations are recommended and can be made by calling (310) 975-2736.