Angelini Grill Opens Limited Run at Peninsula Beverly Hills

Photo: Google Street View

The menu includes tableside Dover Sole, lobster salad, and a signature pasta tasting

A new culinary collaboration, Angelini Grill, launched at The Belvedere Restaurant in The Peninsula Beverly Hills, organizers announced. The pop-up, running from July 8 to August 2 will operate Tuesdays through Sundays from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at 9882 South Santa Monica Boulevard.

The month-long residency features dishes from chefs Gino Angelini and Gianpiero Ceppaglia of Angelini Osteria, drawing inspiration from Italian summers. The menu includes tableside Dover Sole, lobster salad, and a signature pasta tasting, emphasizing tradition and simplicity.

The venue offers an al fresco Martini and Spritz Bar for aperitivo and late-night chats, alongside a family-style dining option in the intimate indoor space. The setting, framed by palm trees and Beverly Hills skies, aims to evoke the warmth of an Italian summer.

Reservations are recommended and can be made by calling (310) 975-2736.

in Hard, News
Related Posts
Photo: Wikipedia Commons
Dining, News

The Bar at Century Plaza to Celebrate National Caviar Day with Exclusive Tastings

July 10, 2025

Read more
July 10, 2025

The seven-hour event will feature exclusive caviar tastings and champagne pairings The Bar at Fairmont Century Plaza will host a...
News, Upbeat

Father-Daughter Authors to Host Book Signing to Aid Fire-Affected Women

July 10, 2025

Read more
July 10, 2025

Ten percent of proceeds from book and art sales will benefit the Pacific Palisades Rebuilding Fund, a nonprofit initiative created...
Hard, News

Metro Reports Crime Drop, Higher Rider Satisfaction, and Progress on Major Projects

July 9, 2025

Read more
July 9, 2025

The Authority said the drop in violent incidents—down to the lowest level since May 2019—coincided with more uniformed personnel and...
News, Real Estate

Over $100M Allocated for Affordable Housing in Wildfire Recovery

July 9, 2025

Read more
July 9, 2025

Applications for the first phase of funding open July 21 with a deadline of August 21 at 4 p.m. Six...
Hard, News

Santa Monica Council Votes in Support of Park-Centric Future at Airport Site

July 9, 2025

Read more
July 9, 2025

The decision followed a contentious meeting with over 140 public speakers and more than 1,000 emails received by the council...
News, Upbeat

‘Adoptapalooza’ Pet Adoption Festival Returns to Main Street This Weekend

July 9, 2025

Read more
July 9, 2025

The free, family-friendly event aims to connect adoptable animals with new owners Green Dog Dental & Veterinary Center will host...
News

New Agenda Coaching: Changing Lives in LA

July 8, 2025

Read more
July 8, 2025

Students Work Toward Applied Success with Executive Function Coaching Services The demands of daily routines and studies sometimes bear weight...
News, Upbeat

New Playground, Library Services, Tennis Courts and More Coming to Palisades Rec Center 

July 8, 2025

Read more
July 8, 2025

Significant improvements are in progress at the Pacific Palisades Recreation Center, with multiple projects advancing Significant improvements are in progress...

Photo: Getty
Hard, News

Virtual Town Hall to Discuss Proposed Resilient Rebuilding Authority

July 8, 2025

Read more
July 8, 2025

The agency, to be run by political appointees, would manage permitting, development, zoning, and funding, modeled after post-disaster recoveries Los...
Hard, News

Big Blue Bus to Raise Fares for First Time in Nearly a Decade

July 8, 2025

Read more
July 8, 2025

The fare increase aims to offset rising costs for fuel, utilities, and supplies, according to the agency. The Santa Monica...
News

Shore Hotel: A Local Destination for Summer Fun

July 8, 2025

Read more
July 8, 2025

Bring on all things summer. Walking or biking along Santa Monica Pier, you might find yourself taking a pause at...
News

Soprano Golda Zahra Returns to BroadStage For a One-Night-Only Musical Celebration

July 7, 2025

Read more
July 7, 2025

Hailed as “the rising star of the opera world” by The Hollywood Times, internationally acclaimed soprano Golda Zahra makes her much-anticipated return to BroadStage in...

Photo: Wikipedia Commons
Hard, News

Committee Granted Authority to Oversee Grants and Donations for Palisades Council

July 7, 2025

Read more
July 7, 2025

The Grants Committee is tasked with developing application processes and eligibility standards for PPCC grants and donations The Pacific Palisades...

Photo: Facebook
Hard, News

Anti-Drunk Driving Resolution Introduced as City Council Honors Late Palisades Teen Killed in Crash

July 7, 2025

Read more
July 7, 2025

Levi, who was set to attend the University of Virginia this fall, was killed by a drunk driver on May...
News, Video

(Video) Hundreds of Drones Light up the Sky for Palisades to Celebrate July 4th

July 7, 2025

Read more
July 7, 2025

The Event Marked One of the First Large Gatherings Among Palisadians Since the January Wildfires. The Event Marked One of...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR