Annual Film Awards Show Leaving Santa Monica for Hollywood

Photo: Instagram: @Filmindependent

The move marks a major shift for the iconic awards show, long known for its laid-back, seaside atmosphere that distinguished it from the traditional awards circuit

After decades on the Santa Monica beachfront, the Film Independent Spirit Awards will relocate to the Hollywood Palladium in 2026, organizers announced.

The move marks a major shift for the iconic awards show, long known for its laid-back, seaside atmosphere that distinguished it from the traditional awards circuit. The 41st annual ceremony is set for Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026, at the historic Hollywood venue, which first opened in 1940 on the former Paramount lot.

Film Independent, the nonprofit behind the Spirit Awards, cited ongoing renovations in Santa Monica as part of the reason for the change. While no timeline has been given for a potential return, organizers emphasized the need to reimagine the show amid a period of growth.

“This move represents our continued evolution,” said Shawn Davis, executive producer of the Spirit Awards. “But we remain committed to celebrating fearless independent voices.”

Santa Monica has hosted the Spirit Awards for over 35 years, often in a beachfront tent just one day before the Oscars. Its relaxed vibe, casual dress code, and strong indie ethos made it a hallmark of the awards season.

The 2025 ceremony, hosted by Aidy Bryant, honored Anora, Baby Reindeer, and Shōgun among others. Whether the Spirit Awards will return to Santa Monica after renovations remains uncertain.

in Hard, News
Related Posts
Photo: Google Street View
Hard, News

Collision at Abbot Kinney & Venice Leads to Injuries, Slows Traffic: REPORT

May 12, 2025

Read more
May 12, 2025

The Los Angeles Police Department temporarily closed parts of the intersection  A traffic collision with reported injuries disrupted a major...
News

Saint Monica Prep: Mariner Sports Camps Focus on Fundamentals

May 11, 2025

Read more
May 11, 2025

Coaches that led Saint Monica Preparatory’s Mariner sports teams to win league and division titles are offering opportunities for the...

Photo: Instagram: @Billfreakinghader
Hard, News

Bill Hader Recalls Being in “Total Shock” After Pali Fire: REPORT

May 11, 2025

Read more
May 11, 2025

Despite the loss, Hader praised his children for their resilience Actor and comedian Bill Hader described being left “speechless” after...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Historic Lloyd Wright-Designed Palisades Home Hits Market at $12.9M

May 11, 2025

Read more
May 11, 2025

Wright, the son of Frank Lloyd Wright, designed the estate for an Academy-winning composer A historic estate designed by architect...

Photo: Santa Monica Pier Corporation
News, Upbeat

Santa Monica Pier to Host Final Locals’ Night of the Season on May 15

May 9, 2025

Read more
May 9, 2025

Highlights include a classic car show, free salsa lessons, and performances by punk bands Cycotic Youth and No Reaction The...

Photo: ARCANE Space
News, Upbeat

Group Exhibition “Boulders” Showcases Work by 34 Artists at Arcane Space

May 9, 2025

Read more
May 9, 2025

The exhibition emphasizes “mutual support, collective strength, and an unflinching engagement with this current moment.” A new group exhibition opening...
News

Sunshine Beach Volleyball Camps: Register Open for Summer Camps

May 8, 2025

Read more
May 8, 2025

Summer is coming. For young volleyball athletes, that means registration for the Sunshine Westside Beach Camp and South Bay Beach...

Photo: Official
Food & Drink, News

World-Class Brew: Santa Monica’s Own Takes Home Top Beer Honors

May 8, 2025

Read more
May 8, 2025

Basil, Citrus, and Craftsmanship: See Which Local Brewery Just Won Big Santa Monica Brew Works (SMBW) just took home a...
Hard, News

Palisades Council Urges Balance of Fire Regulations with Urban Forestry Preservation

May 8, 2025

Read more
May 8, 2025

The letter, signed by PPCC President Sue Kohl, was sent to state Sen. Ben Allen, Assemblymember Jacqui Irwin, and Los...

Photo: Paliskates
News, Upbeat

Avril Lavigne Partners with Palisades Skate Shop for Sweatshirt Fundraiser

May 8, 2025

Read more
May 8, 2025

The sweatshirt, blending Lavigne’s signature style with Paliskates’ skate culture roots, is on sale Three months after its spotlight moment...
News, Video

(Video) A Fourth Palisades Restaurant Reopens Months After the Wildfires

May 8, 2025

Read more
May 8, 2025

The Reopening Coincided with Cinco de Mayo Celebrations The Reopening Coincided with Cinco de Mayo Celebrations. pic.twitter.com/z0oApeBwwu — Palisades News...
News

Shore Hotel: Your Destination for Local Events, Celebrations

May 8, 2025

Read more
May 8, 2025

Cinco de Mayo, Pride Month and More Parties This Summer Shore Hotel, a luxury hotel nestled in the heart of...

Photo: Will Geer Theatricum Botanicum
News, Upbeat

Shakespeare Returns to Topanga as Theatricum Launches New Season

May 8, 2025

Read more
May 8, 2025

Performances run in repertory through September, with tickets ranging from $15 to $64 Two of William Shakespeare’s most enduring comedies...

Photo: Facebook: @Santa Monica Chamber of Commerce
Dining, News

Chef Zach Pollack Opens Italian-Californian Restaurant Cosetta in Santa Monica

May 7, 2025

Read more
May 7, 2025

The menu includes bar offerings like bluefin tartare with ossobuco aioli and small plates such as burrata agnolotti salad Cosetta,...

Photo: SMPD
Hard, News

Santa Monica Physical Therapist Arrested for Sexual Battery; Police Seek Additional Victims

May 7, 2025

Read more
May 7, 2025

The arrest stems from a February 19 report of a suspected sexual battery at Select Physical Therapy A licensed physical...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR