Annual Film Awards Show Leaving Santa Monica for Hollywood

After decades on the Santa Monica beachfront, the Film Independent Spirit Awards will relocate to the Hollywood Palladium in 2026, organizers announced.

The move marks a major shift for the iconic awards show, long known for its laid-back, seaside atmosphere that distinguished it from the traditional awards circuit. The 41st annual ceremony is set for Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026, at the historic Hollywood venue, which first opened in 1940 on the former Paramount lot.

Film Independent, the nonprofit behind the Spirit Awards, cited ongoing renovations in Santa Monica as part of the reason for the change. While no timeline has been given for a potential return, organizers emphasized the need to reimagine the show amid a period of growth.

“This move represents our continued evolution,” said Shawn Davis, executive producer of the Spirit Awards. “But we remain committed to celebrating fearless independent voices.”

Santa Monica has hosted the Spirit Awards for over 35 years, often in a beachfront tent just one day before the Oscars. Its relaxed vibe, casual dress code, and strong indie ethos made it a hallmark of the awards season.

The 2025 ceremony, hosted by Aidy Bryant, honored Anora, Baby Reindeer, and Shōgun among others. Whether the Spirit Awards will return to Santa Monica after renovations remains uncertain.