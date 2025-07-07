Anti-Drunk Driving Resolution Introduced as City Council Honors Late Palisades Teen Killed in Crash

Levi, who was set to attend the University of Virginia this fall, was killed by a drunk driver on May 4, just weeks before his graduation

The Los Angeles City Council paid tribute Monday to Braun Levi, an 18-year-old Palisades resident and Loyola High School tennis star, with an emotional adjournment motion led by Councilwoman Traci Park. Levi, who was set to attend the University of Virginia this fall, was killed by a drunk driver on May 4, just weeks before his graduation.

Park, representing Council District 11, addressed the council with a heavy heart, describing Levi as an extraordinary young man whose grace, maturity, and kindness left a lasting impact. “He wasn’t just a good kid. He was extraordinary,” Park said, noting Levi’s talent on the tennis court and his ability to brighten any room with his smile. Levi’s family, including his mother Jen, attended the session, joined by friends and classmates mourning the loss.

The Levi family had already endured significant hardship, losing their home in the Palisades fire in January. Despite the upheaval, Levi demonstrated remarkable resilience, continuing his studies and sports while supporting his family after their relocation to Manhattan Beach. His death, caused by a repeat DUI offender on probation, has sparked outrage and calls for systemic change.

Jen Levi shared her family’s grief, revealing the devastating phone call from police and the ongoing pain of losing her only son. “Our lives have been forever shattered,” she said, highlighting her son’s academic and athletic achievements, including his ranking among the top 50 high school tennis players nationally in 2025. She announced the creation of the Live Like Braun Foundation to honor his legacy, which includes an endowed scholarship at Loyola and efforts to inspire youth through leadership and kindness.

Park introduced a resolution supporting AB366, a state bill mandating ignition interlock devices for all DUI offenders, including first-time offenders, as a step toward prevention. Jen Levi urged officials to address systemic failures, noting the driver’s prior DUI plea deal and suspended license. “I have paid the price for this failure with the life of our only son,” she said, vowing to fight for change.

The Live Like Braun Foundation, detailed on its website, aims to uplift young people reflecting Levi’s values. It encourages donations through donor-advised funds to The Philanthropy Workshop via Northern Trust, with merchandise sales supporting the cause.

The council adjourned in Levi’s memory, with Park and Jen Levi calling for action to prevent future tragedies. “May his memory live on through your laughter and your memories,” Park concluded, as the session ended with a pledge to honor Levi’s legacy.