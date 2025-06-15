Army Corps Reaches Milestone in Completing in Palisades Debris Removal

As of June 15, the effort has cleared debris from an estimated 13,579 eligible parcels

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has reached a significant milestone, achieving 75% completion of final sign-offs and rights of entry (ROEs) accepted for residential debris removal following recent wildfires, officials confirmed.

As of 8:39 p.m. on June 15, the effort has cleared debris from an estimated 13,579 eligible parcels, according to data displayed on the Corps’ CA Wildfire Debris Removal app.

The Corps reported 4,298 eligible ROEs, with 3,226 properties receiving final sign-offs, indicating they have been returned to Los Angeles County.

For more details, visit https://jecop-public.usace.army.mil.