As High School Resumes, Santa Monica Businesses Offer Discounts to Faculty and Students

Restaurants and cafes near the schools are offering 10% off purchases with a valid high school ID, while retailers are also joining the initiative

As high school students return to classrooms in Santa Monica this month, dozens of local businesses are welcoming them with discounted meals, retail deals, and special offers tailored to students and faculty from Palisades Charter High School and Santa Monica High School.

Palisades High, displaced by the January wildfires in the Pacific Palisades, will resume classes Wednesday, August 13, at its temporary campus in the former Sears building on Colorado Avenue. Santa Monica High School students are set to return on Thursday, August 21.

The return of thousands of students and staff to the downtown Santa Monica and Civic Center area has prompted city officials to encourage commuters, residents, and business owners to plan ahead and expect heavier foot traffic around school zones.

In an effort to support students and families—particularly those still recovering from the wildfire displacement—the City of Santa Monica, in partnership with local businesses, has launched a wide-ranging discount program for the fall semester.

Restaurants and cafes near the schools are offering 10% off purchases with a valid high school ID. Participating establishments include Goodboybob Coffee Roasters, The Curious Palate, Sbarro, Espresso Cielo, and Sensible Healthy Food, among others. Most deals are valid through the end of the semester on December 19.

Retailers are also joining the initiative. The Bike Shop Santa Monica is offering 20% off bikes, along with repair discounts. Sand N Surf on Third Street Promenade is offering 15% off all purchases, including snacks and Santa Monica souvenirs. Cox Paint Inc. and Sea of Silver are also offering student-friendly pricing on supplies and gifts.

“These discounts are one small way our city is working to restore a sense of normalcy for families adjusting to a new school year, especially those who’ve been through so much,” said Santa Monica Mayor Lana Negrete.

The temporary relocation of Palisades High to Santa Monica was made possible through an emergency order approved by the City Council earlier this year. It is one of four wildfire-affected schools currently operating in the city.

To help ease the transition, the city has also expanded safety and transportation support, including the return of crossing guards at all Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District campuses and the promotion of the free GoPass transit program for all K–12 students using Metro or Big Blue Bus.

Construction of pedestrian improvements at six elementary school campuses was completed earlier this year, and Santa Monica Police are sharing back-to-school safety tips for drivers, parents, and students alike.