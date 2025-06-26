Benefit Concert to Celebrate Fire Recovery This Weekend at Pepperdine

Proceeds will benefit the Malibu Fire Relief Fund, with the concert also serving as a tribute to longtime parishioner Betty O’Meara

A benefit concert titled “A Concert of Story and Song: Celebrating a New Dawn” will take place on Sunday, June 29, 2025, at 5 p.m. at Pepperdine University’s Smothers Theatre, aiming to support the recovery of the Malibu community following the Palisades Fire, organizers announced.

The event, held at 24255 Pacific Coast Highway, will feature performances by Chris Korn, Joanne O’Brien, Joe Rozum, Freddie Ravel, and Bob Malone, with special guest Martin Sheen. Ticket prices range from $40 to $75, available through the box office at (310) 506-4522.

Proceeds will benefit the Malibu Fire Relief Fund, with the concert also serving as a tribute to longtime parishioner Betty O’Meara.

The concert, part of the community’s rebuilding efforts, will blend hope, spirit, and music to honor those affected by the January 2025 fire, which devastated thousands of structures across the region. The event poster, created by Madz Johnson, highlights the performers against a backdrop of palm trees and a vibrant sunset, symbolizing renewal.