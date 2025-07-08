Big Blue Bus to Raise Fares for First Time in Nearly a Decade

The fare increase aims to offset rising costs for fuel, utilities, and supplies, according to the agency.

The Santa Monica Department of Transportation will increase fares on its Big Blue Bus system starting Aug. 10, marking the first fare hike in nearly a decade, the agency announced.

The fare adjustments include increases for single rides, 1-day, 7-day, 10-ride, and 30-day passes. The agency will also eliminate its annual and youth 30-day passes.

Single-ride fares will rise from $1.10 to $1.25 for regular TAP or mobile payments and from $1.25 to $1.50 for cash. 

Senior, disabled, or Medicare (S/D/M) single-ride fares will increase from 50 cents to 60 cents for TAP/mobile and to 75 cents for cash. A regular 1-day pass will go from $4 to $4.50, while S/D/M 1-day passes will rise from $1.50 to $1.75. The regular 7-day pass will increase from $14 to $16, and the 10-ride pass will go from $9 to $10 for regular riders and from $4.50 to $5 for S/D/M riders. The regular 30-day pass will rise from $50 to $55, and the S/D/M 30-day pass will increase from $24 to $27.

It will also support investments in fleet electrification and the Brighter Blue program, which focuses on improving service frequency, expanding operating hours, and enhancing connections to destinations like the LAX/Metro Transit Center, SoFi Stadium, and Metro’s C, D, and K Lines.

Big Blue Bus will continue offering one free transfer within two hours between its buses, discounted fares for contactless payments, and participation in regional fare discount programs such as LIFE and GoPass.

