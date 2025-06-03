Biggest Night of the Year: Don’t Miss GMCLA’s ‘Dancing Queens’

Culminating its 46th season, the Gay Men’s Chorus of Los Angeles will grace the crowd with Dancing Queens, celebrating iconic melodies across every genre with two special guest artists during Pride month.

Legendary performer and advocate Bruce Vilanch will take stage with GMCLA’s 200-member chorus as a special guest, celebrating Pride as never before with this over-the-top Season 46 blockbuster finale.

Vilanch is a multiple Emmy-winning writer, actor, comedian, author, and stripper. He starred on Broadway and in the first national tour of the musical Hairspray, as Edna Turnblad, housewife-superstar. He has been in projects as diverse as The Morning Afterwith Jane Fonda, The Ice Pirates with Anjelica Huston, and “Celebrity Fit Club.”

“I’m doing two numbers with the GMCLA, which, I only hope I don’t fall on my face. I love the Chorus, I’ve been a supporter for years and have been to a number of their shows, so I’m thrilled,” Vilanch said. “I’m going to do a number from Hairspray, which I did 20 years ago, but it’ll be a different take on the number and something else, still in the planning stages, but it’ll be a big evening.”

Joining the Chorus is another special guest, dance-music diva and super ally Kristine W. Named by Billboard Magazine as the #8 Greatest Dance Artist of All Time and the #3 greatest from the Last Decade, Kristine W compels bodies to find the mighty groove on the dance floor.

Dancing Queens, choreographed by Ray Leeper, will take placeon Saturday, June 21, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, June 22, at 3:30 p.m. at the historic Saban Theatre in Beverly Hills.

In this eleganza extravaganza, GMCLA’s singers will perform iconic dancemelodies from Broadway musicals like Singin’ in the Rain, The King and I, My Fair Lady, Hairspray, andThe Producers, along with music from artists that include Madonna, Lady Gaga, Bee Gees, Luther Vandross,ABBA, Kylie Minogue, Dua Lipa, and Earth, Wind & Fire. And, of course, Donna Summer.

Tickets for the concert can be purchased online.

MORE FUN, MORE COMMUNITY

Following the rhythmatic energy of the chorus, GMCLA is hosting its Annual Gala, raising funds for youth education and its countless free community events.

GMCLA’s GALA 2025 is on June 21, at 8:30 p.m. andcelebrates those who have given selflessly to the Chorus and to the LGBTQ community by lifting their voices to advance human rights. Two honoreeswill be presented with GMCLA’s Voice Awards in the beautifully restored Art Deco lobby of the Saban Theatre.

For his decades-long contributions to the entertainment industry as a writer, performer, and advocate, Dancing Queensspecial guest Bruce Vilanch will receive the Artistic Voice Award. As a publicly out entertainment personality, Vilanch has been a trailblazer for queer voices in the entertainment industry.

“The Chorus has been doing this faultlessly for 45 years. I’ve only been involved in a few of their shows, but I’ve been doing a whole bunch of other work, so it’s nice to be acknowledged for it. To actually get up on stage with the energy of the Chorus, because they are electric, I’m looking forward to that,” Vilanch said.

GMCLA’s Civic Voice Award Honoree will be presented to the “CEO of Everything Gay,” Tristan Schukraft. A technology entrepreneur, turned hotelier nightlife aficionado and producer, Schukraft founded ID90.COM, an e-ticketing platform for airline personnel, later establishing MISTR, the largest telemedicine platform dedicated to HIV prevention and long-term HIV care, which currently serves over 500,000 patients across the United States.

To reserve your ticketsand for more information onGMCLA’s GALA 2025, visit www. GMCLA.org.

