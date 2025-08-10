Brand New Palisades Estate Designed by Ken Ungar Enters Market at $22.5M

The listing comes amid continued demand for ultra-luxury housing in Los Angeles’ Westside neighborhoods, where properties exceeding $20 million remain a niche

A newly constructed estate in Pacific Palisades’ Lower Riviera neighborhood has been listed for $22.5 million, marking another high-end addition to the city’s increasingly competitive luxury real estate market.

Located at 1220 Corsica Drive, the roughly 10,293-square-foot residence features six bedrooms and ten bathrooms spread across three levels. The home, designed by architect Ken Ungar with interiors by Studio Brinkley’s Matthew Brinkley, blends modern architectural elements with high-end finishes like oak paneling, custom cabinetry, and sculptural marble.

Though striking in scale and presentation, the property also reflects current trends in luxury home development: wellness amenities, high-tech features, and multifunctional spaces. The lower level includes a home theater, gym, sauna, steam shower, and even a wine tasting room, alongside a private guest suite. An elevator connects all three floors.

Outside, the backyard has been developed with resort-style amenities in mind — a pool, spa, outdoor kitchen, and dining areas are framed by olive trees and privacy hedges.

The listing comes amid continued demand for ultra-luxury housing in Los Angeles’ Westside neighborhoods, where properties exceeding $20 million remain a niche but active segment of the market, especially in areas like Brentwood, Bel-Air, and the Palisades.

For more information, go to https://www.compass.com/listing/1220-corsica-drive-pacific-palisades-ca-90272/1827127247836681569/#overview