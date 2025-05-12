Brentwood Art Center: Creative Art Camps for Kids and Teens this Summer

The beloved Brentwood Art Center is hosting summer camps at its new location at Olympic & 17th in Santa Monica. 

Known for its outstanding programming, the nonprofit has provided arts education to children, teens, adults, and veterans for almost 55 years, encouraging creative self-expression and skill building in a supportive environment. 

This summer, the Center is hosting several camps for artists of various ages: 

  • Drawing, Painting and Mixed Media: Ages 5-8, Ages 9-12
  • Clay Camp: Ages 7-12
  • Teen Drawing Bootcamp: Ages 13 through high school-aged 

Programs are aligned with the California Visual and Performing Arts Standards. Each day of camp is different and varies in subject. In the general art camps, students explore different media such as drawing, painting, collage, and watercolors, while students in the week-long Clay Camp will devote their creativity to building and sculpting with clay. The immersive two-week Drawing Boot Camp offers a mix of drawing materials and techniques to learn the fundamentals of drawing.

Summer Drawing, Painting, and Mixed Media camps run weekly starting June 16 through August 15. For a full week of camp, the cost is $665. For Monday, Wednesday and Friday, the cost is $420. For Tuesday and Thursday, the cost is $280. Cost of supplies is included in the tuition. The new Clay Camp runs either July 7 to July 11 or July 21 to July 25 for a cost of $710. The immersive two-week Drawing Boot Camp for teens runs July 7 to July 18. The cost of the program is $1,595.

Need-based scholarships are available for all children’s programs. To learn more about summer Art Camps, and see all the year-round classes, camps, events and programming Brentwood Art Center has to offer, visit brentwoodart.org.

in News
Related Posts
Hard, News

Palisades Council Seeks Enhanced Checkpoints After Bike Path Reopening

May 12, 2025

Read more
May 12, 2025

The request comes amid growing community concerns following the reopening of the bike path from West Channel North to Malibu...
News, Upbeat

Golf Tournament to Raise Funds for Palisades Charter High School Wildfire Recovery

May 12, 2025

Read more
May 12, 2025

The “Raise Pali Golf Tournament” includes a nine-hole game, prize putting contests, and a community reception A community-led golf tournament...

Photo: Google Street View
Hard, News

Collision at Abbot Kinney & Venice Leads to Injuries, Slows Traffic: REPORT

May 12, 2025

Read more
May 12, 2025

The Los Angeles Police Department temporarily closed parts of the intersection  A traffic collision with reported injuries disrupted a major...

Photo: Instagram: @Filmindependent
Hard, News

Annual Film Awards Show Leaving Santa Monica for Hollywood

May 12, 2025

Read more
May 12, 2025

The move marks a major shift for the iconic awards show, long known for its laid-back, seaside atmosphere that distinguished...
News

Saint Monica Prep: Mariner Sports Camps Focus on Fundamentals

May 11, 2025

Read more
May 11, 2025

Coaches that led Saint Monica Preparatory’s Mariner sports teams to win league and division titles are offering opportunities for the...

Photo: Instagram: @Billfreakinghader
Hard, News

Bill Hader Recalls Being in “Total Shock” After Pali Fire: REPORT

May 11, 2025

Read more
May 11, 2025

Despite the loss, Hader praised his children for their resilience Actor and comedian Bill Hader described being left “speechless” after...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Historic Lloyd Wright-Designed Palisades Home Hits Market at $12.9M

May 11, 2025

Read more
May 11, 2025

Wright, the son of Frank Lloyd Wright, designed the estate for an Academy-winning composer A historic estate designed by architect...

Photo: Santa Monica Pier Corporation
News, Upbeat

Santa Monica Pier to Host Final Locals’ Night of the Season on May 15

May 9, 2025

Read more
May 9, 2025

Highlights include a classic car show, free salsa lessons, and performances by punk bands Cycotic Youth and No Reaction The...

Photo: ARCANE Space
News, Upbeat

Group Exhibition “Boulders” Showcases Work by 34 Artists at Arcane Space

May 9, 2025

Read more
May 9, 2025

The exhibition emphasizes “mutual support, collective strength, and an unflinching engagement with this current moment.” A new group exhibition opening...
News

Sunshine Beach Volleyball Camps: Register Open for Summer Camps

May 8, 2025

Read more
May 8, 2025

Summer is coming. For young volleyball athletes, that means registration for the Sunshine Westside Beach Camp and South Bay Beach...

Photo: Official
Food & Drink, News

World-Class Brew: Santa Monica’s Own Takes Home Top Beer Honors

May 8, 2025

Read more
May 8, 2025

Basil, Citrus, and Craftsmanship: See Which Local Brewery Just Won Big Santa Monica Brew Works (SMBW) just took home a...
Hard, News

Palisades Council Urges Balance of Fire Regulations with Urban Forestry Preservation

May 8, 2025

Read more
May 8, 2025

The letter, signed by PPCC President Sue Kohl, was sent to state Sen. Ben Allen, Assemblymember Jacqui Irwin, and Los...

Photo: Paliskates
News, Upbeat

Avril Lavigne Partners with Palisades Skate Shop for Sweatshirt Fundraiser

May 8, 2025

Read more
May 8, 2025

The sweatshirt, blending Lavigne’s signature style with Paliskates’ skate culture roots, is on sale Three months after its spotlight moment...
News, Video

(Video) A Fourth Palisades Restaurant Reopens Months After the Wildfires

May 8, 2025

Read more
May 8, 2025

The Reopening Coincided with Cinco de Mayo Celebrations The Reopening Coincided with Cinco de Mayo Celebrations. pic.twitter.com/z0oApeBwwu — Palisades News...
News

Shore Hotel: Your Destination for Local Events, Celebrations

May 8, 2025

Read more
May 8, 2025

Cinco de Mayo, Pride Month and More Parties This Summer Shore Hotel, a luxury hotel nestled in the heart of...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR