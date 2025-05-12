Brentwood Art Center: Creative Art Camps for Kids and Teens this Summer

The beloved Brentwood Art Center is hosting summer camps at its new location at Olympic & 17th in Santa Monica.

Known for its outstanding programming, the nonprofit has provided arts education to children, teens, adults, and veterans for almost 55 years, encouraging creative self-expression and skill building in a supportive environment.

This summer, the Center is hosting several camps for artists of various ages:

Drawing, Painting and Mixed Media: Ages 5-8, Ages 9-12

Clay Camp: Ages 7-12

Teen Drawing Bootcamp: Ages 13 through high school-aged

Programs are aligned with the California Visual and Performing Arts Standards. Each day of camp is different and varies in subject. In the general art camps, students explore different media such as drawing, painting, collage, and watercolors, while students in the week-long Clay Camp will devote their creativity to building and sculpting with clay. The immersive two-week Drawing Boot Camp offers a mix of drawing materials and techniques to learn the fundamentals of drawing.

Summer Drawing, Painting, and Mixed Media camps run weekly starting June 16 through August 15. For a full week of camp, the cost is $665. For Monday, Wednesday and Friday, the cost is $420. For Tuesday and Thursday, the cost is $280. Cost of supplies is included in the tuition. The new Clay Camp runs either July 7 to July 11 or July 21 to July 25 for a cost of $710. The immersive two-week Drawing Boot Camp for teens runs July 7 to July 18. The cost of the program is $1,595.

Need-based scholarships are available for all children’s programs. To learn more about summer Art Camps, and see all the year-round classes, camps, events and programming Brentwood Art Center has to offer, visit brentwoodart.org.