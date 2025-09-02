Bruce Lurie Gallery to Showcase DECON/STRUCT Exhibit Through September

DECON/STRUCT centers on themes of disassembly and reinvention, bringing together the distinct practices of Swing and Pharo to explore memory and identity

The Bruce Lurie Gallery will debut its latest exhibition, DECON/STRUCT, on Saturday, showcasing new works by contemporary artists Guerin Swing and Tony Pharo. The exhibit runs from Sept. 6 through Oct. 11 at the gallery’s new Santa Monica location.

DECON/STRUCT centers on themes of disassembly and reinvention, bringing together the distinct practices of Swing and Pharo to explore memory, identity, and the evolving language of visual culture.

“This show is about weaving together the old and the new, the past and the present,” Pharo said in a statement. “I’m at a pivotal stage of growth — personally and artistically — and I hope the viewer can sense that.”

Pharo, who has been sober for 10 years, uses art as both a therapeutic outlet and a raw expression of his experience living with Generalized Anxiety Disorder (GAD). His vibrant, gestural paintings often incorporate childhood-inspired characters and spontaneous mark-making.

“My mistakes have become part of my visual language,” he said. “My aim is to create a space free of judgment or hesitation, where viewers can simply enter, feel, and be fully present in the moment.”

Swing contributes a series of décollage works — layered compositions created from torn urban posters, stencils, and spray paint. His textured pieces invite viewers to reflect on the layers of the city, both literal and symbolic.

The opening reception will take place Saturday, Sept. 6, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Bruce Lurie Gallery, located at 608 Santa Monica Blvd. Parking is available via metered street spots and the Santa Monica Main Library parking garage on 7th Street.

For more information, visit bruceluriegallery.com