Burglary Suspects Sought in Santa Monica Coffee Shop Burglary

Santa Monica police are investigating a burglary at Amai Coffee, located at 1701 Pico Blvd., and are seeking public assistance to identify two suspects who broke into the business early Monday morning.

At approximately 4:34 a.m. on June 23, 2025, two male suspects shattered the glass front door to gain entry, causing about $1,000 in damage. Surveillance footage captured the suspects, who fled in a white or silver sedan of unknown make and model. No items were reported stolen.

The first suspect is described as a male of average build, wearing a black sweater, black face mask, blue jeans, and black shoes. The second suspect, also a male of average build, wore a black FILA sweater with white lettering, a red face mask, black pants, and black shoes.

Police noted a similar burglary occurred at Amai Coffee three months ago, and a nearby business, Dr. T House, was targeted around the same time.

Authorities urge anyone with information about the suspects or the vehicle to contact Detective Sean Baker at sean.baker@santamonica.gov or Detective Sergeant Shaun Cooney at Shaun.Cooney@santamonica.gov, or call 310-458-8932.