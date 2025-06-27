California Allocates $5B for Road Repairs, Transit Expansion

The funding aims to improve road safety, reduce traffic congestion, and promote cleaner transportation

California is investing nearly $5 billion to repair highways, expand bus and train services, and enhance pedestrian and bicycle infrastructure, state officials announced Friday. 

The funding, approved by the California Transportation Commission, aims to improve road safety, reduce traffic congestion, and promote cleaner transportation options.

Of the total, $2.44 billion comes from the 2017 Road Repair and Accountability Act, funded by gas taxes, to address deteriorating roadways. Another $1.45 billion will support zero- and low-emission transportation projects, including upgrades to the state’s freight network to ease traffic and improve connections between marine ports, railyards, and freight corridors.

The Trade Corridor Enhancement Program will allocate $810 million to streamline freight movement, reduce truck idling, and cut pollution. The program includes plans to increase zero-emission truck charging stations by 25%.

Additional projects include $483 million for passenger rail extensions, bike lanes, and rapid transit bus systems, plus $202 million for local rail, transit, and pedestrian upgrades. Specific initiatives include $63 million for Riverside County’s Ramona Expressway, adding a bridge, bike lanes, and a wildlife crossing, and $49 million for charging hubs in Fresno, Oakland, Ontario, and San Diego. Another $28 million will fund ultra-fast vehicle chargers along Interstate 5 and State Route 99, while $18 million will improve traffic safety near five Los Angeles schools.

Since 2017, the gas tax has provided roughly $5 billion annually for transportation, split between state and local agencies, according to the Governor’s office.

in Hard, News
Related Posts
Hard, News

LAPD Updates Immigration FAQ to Clarify Enforcement Role

June 28, 2025

Read more
June 28, 2025

The document, available in English and Spanish, outlines the department’s policies and limits regarding immigration status The Los Angeles Police...
News, Upbeat

Three Santa Monica College Student Films Selected for International Film Festival

June 28, 2025

Read more
June 28, 2025

The LA Shorts International Film Festival, the city’s longest-running shorts festival, screens over 350 films annually and draws 10,000 attendees...
Dining, News

Washington Square Pizza Opens to the Public

June 28, 2025

Read more
June 28, 2025

New York Style Pizza “By-The-Slice” Now at the Beach By Nick Antonicello  Washington Square Pizza formally opened its doors today...
News, Upbeat

Park: “Our Water Infrastructure Must Be Emergency-Ready Every Day”

June 27, 2025

Read more
June 27, 2025

Councilwoman expressed cautious relief at the news but emphasized the need for robust infrastructure The Los Angeles Department of Water...
News, Upbeat

THIS SUNDAY: Palisades Symphony Presents “Best of Broadway”

June 27, 2025

Read more
June 27, 2025

The performance will feature a full orchestra playing iconic selections, from John Philip Sousa’s *El Capitan* and George Gershwin’s *The...
News, Video

(Video) Welcome to the Urban Jungle — where nature meets the city and style meets soul

June 27, 2025

Read more
June 27, 2025

Whether you’re chasing that gritty city energy or carving out a green oasis in your space, we’re here to help...
Hard, News

Homeless Man Identified as Suspect in Recent WAYMO and Santa Monica Place Shootings

June 27, 2025

Read more
June 27, 2025

The suspect is being held at Santa Monica Jail with bail set at $1,000,000 Authorities have identified the suspect arrested...

Photo: Russ Saunders, Santa Monica Public Library Archives
News, Upbeat

Muscle Beach History Pop-Up Exhibit to be Presented at Pier 360 Festival

June 27, 2025

Read more
June 27, 2025

Visitors can view historical photographs, explore iconic stories, and watch a short documentary highlighting its athletic legacy The Santa Monica...

Photo: Getty
News, Real Estate

Benefit Concert to Celebrate Fire Recovery This Weekend at Pepperdine

June 26, 2025

Read more
June 26, 2025

Proceeds will benefit the Malibu Fire Relief Fund, with the concert also serving as a tribute to longtime parishioner Betty...

Photo: Office of Traci Park
News, Upbeat

Westridge-Canyonback Wilderness Park Reopens

June 26, 2025

Read more
June 26, 2025

The Mountains Recreation and Conservation Authority, in collaboration with city partners, worked to restore the trail, which offers city views...
News

Santa Monica Police Arrest Shooting Suspect After Officer Ambushed Near Downtown Mall

June 26, 2025

Read more
June 26, 2025

Man Linked to Waymo Vehicle Gunfire Taken Into Custody Following Tense Manhunt The suspect wanted in connection with a shooting...
News, Video

 (Video) Main Street Gears Up for Celebrations, Invites Palisadians for 2025 July 4th Parade

June 26, 2025

Read more
June 26, 2025

The Event–Which Celebrates 150 Years of Santa Monica Cityhood–Runs from City Hall Down Main Street Main Street Gears Up for...
Dining, News

Gladstones to Reopen After Suffering Partial Fire Damage, Offers Discounts to Locals

June 25, 2025

Read more
June 25, 2025

The eatery returns with a remodeled deck designed by an award-winning architect and a new mural Gladstones, a beloved seaside...

Photo: Google Street View
Hard, News

Palisades Council Urges Caltrans to Delay I-405 Repaving Project

June 25, 2025

Read more
June 25, 2025

The fire displaced thousands of residents, many of whom rely on the I-405 for travel and are already facing heavy...

Photo: Getty
News, Upbeat

July 4th Fireworks, Cruises and Rooftop Celebration Coming to Marina del Rey This Independence Day

June 25, 2025

Read more
June 25, 2025

Festive features include synchronized music, public shuttles, and $1 Summer WaterBus rides throughout the harbor Marina del Rey will mark...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR