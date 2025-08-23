California and Denmark Sign Partnership to Advance Climate and Technology Goals

The partnership focuses on achieving carbon neutrality by 2045, strengthening digital and cyber resilience, and promoting innovation

California and Denmark signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to deepen collaboration on climate resilience, clean energy, and technological innovation, reinforcing their shared commitment to a sustainable and secure future.

The agreement, formalized in a San Francisco ceremony, was led by California Governor Gavin Newsom and Denmark’s Minister for Foreign Affairs Lars Løkke Rasmussen, joined by Denmark’s Ambassador to the U.S., Jesper Møller Sørensen. The MOU outlines joint efforts to advance green economies, enhance cybersecurity, and foster innovation through public-private partnerships.

“California continues to step up to the world stage,” Newsom said. “We are partnering with Denmark to further our commitment to building affordable clean energy, bolstering our low-carbon, green growth economies, fostering innovation, and accelerating safe and secure technologies.”

Rasmussen echoed the sentiment, stating, “Denmark is committed to expanding our partnerships around the world – also with federal states like California. If we combine our efforts, we can really push forward – not only for our own economies and societies, but also by inspiring others to pursue a green transition that creates jobs and growth at the same time.”

The partnership focuses on achieving carbon neutrality by 2045, strengthening digital and cyber resilience, and promoting innovation through research exchanges, development projects, and aligned investments in emerging technologies and sustainability. It also facilitates knowledge-sharing through dialogues, trade promotions, and collaborative projects.

California, home to Silicon Valley and the world’s fourth-largest economy, positions itself as a global leader in responsible technology implementation, while Denmark brings its expertise as a frontrunner in green energy and sustainability. The full text of the MOU is available online.

