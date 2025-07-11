California Seizes $476 Million in Illegal Cannabis

The operation, described as UCETF’s largest to date, involved support from multiple state agencies

The state confiscated $476 million worth of unlicensed cannabis products between April and June 2025, according to an announcement from Governor Gavin Newsom’s office.

The effort, led by the Governor’s Unified Cannabis Enforcement Task Force (UCETF) in collaboration with the Department of Cannabis Control (DCC) and the Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW), targeted 185,873 pounds of illicit material.

The operation, described as UCETF’s largest to date, involved support from multiple state agencies, including the California Department of Tax and Fee Administration, Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, Department of Parks and Recreation, Department of Pesticide Regulation, Employment Development Department, and Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. Over the three-month period, authorities eradicated 413,302 illegal cannabis plants, served 214 warrants, seized 77 firearms, and made 93 arrests.

DCC Director Nicole Elliott said the task force is taking an aggressive stance to dismantle unlicensed operations. “We will remain laser-focused on shutting them down permanently,” she stated. CDFW Law Enforcement Division Chief Nathaniel Arnold added that the success relied on strategic operations and statewide partnerships.

Newsom highlighted the seizures as evidence of the state’s commitment to supporting the legal cannabis market and protecting consumers.