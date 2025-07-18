California Sues Trump Administration Over High-Speed Rail Funding Cut

Newsom described the move as a “heartless attack on the Central Valley,” threatening jobs and livelihoods

Governor Gavin Newsom announced that the California High Speed Rail Authority is filing a lawsuit against the Trump administration for terminating $4 billion in federal grants, calling it a politically motivated attack on the state’s high-speed rail project.

The legal action comes as the project advances into its track-laying phase.

The lawsuit claims the grant termination, announced earlier this week, stems from personal animus toward California rather than factual grounds, labeling it petty political retribution by President Trump.

Newsom described the move as a “heartless attack on the Central Valley,” threatening jobs and livelihoods, and vowed to prevent the derailment of America’s only actively constructed high-speed rail.

The project has made significant strides, with 171 miles under construction, over 50 major railway structures like bridges and viaducts built, and more than 60 miles of guideway completed. Recent progress includes finalized environmental reviews for 463 miles from Los Angeles to the Bay Area, completed Caltrain electrification, ongoing trainset selection, and station and track construction. It has also created over 15,000 jobs, with passenger service projected between 2030 and 2033.