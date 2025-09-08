Calvary Christian School Reopens After Surviving Fire

Photo: Office of Councilwoman Traci Park

Founded in 1963 by Calvary Church, the school has grown into one of the largest private schools on Los Angeles’ Westside

Calvary Christian School welcomed back 330 students from preschool through eighth grade on Monday, marking its first day of classes since a fire impacted the Pacific Palisades community. The private school, located on a seven-acre campus in the scenic canyons of the area, resumed operations with a focus on restoring normalcy for students and families.

The reopening drew local attention, with Councilwoman Traci Park joining administrators, faculty, staff, and parents to celebrate the event. Park noted the significance of the day for the Palisades community, acknowledging Head of School Vince Downey and Lead Pastor Justin Anderson for their efforts in facilitating the return.

Founded in 1963 by Calvary Church, the school has grown into one of the largest private schools on Los Angeles’ Westside, serving approximately 400 students at its peak. The campus, established in 1989, has undergone expansions and renovations, including updated classrooms and outdoor play areas, to support its educational mission.

No specific details on the fire’s impact or recovery costs were disclosed.

