Chamber Music Palisades to Host Free Afternoon Concert This Weekend

Chamber Music Palisades will present a free afternoon concert on Sunday, June 14 at 4 p.m. at Brentwood Presbyterian Church, located at 12000 San Vicente Blvd. The event, featuring a lineup of classical works, promises an engaging musical experience for the community.

The concert will showcase a talented ensemble including flutist Susan Greensberg, clarinetist Michele Zukovsky, violinist Stephanie Yu, and pianist Pierre Long-Tao Tang. The program includes a diverse selection of pieces, such as Bizet’s “Carmen Rhapsody” and Debussy’s “Petite Suite,” both arranged for flute, clarinet, and piano.

Other highlights feature Brahms’ Sonata No. 2, Movement 1 for violin and piano, Rachmaninoff’s Prelude Op. 32, No. 12 for piano, and Beethoven’s Sonata No. 7, Movement 1 for violin and piano. The lineup also includes Poulenc’s “Mélancolie” for piano, Stanford’s “Two Intermezzi” for clarinet and piano, and Joplin’s “Afternoon Cakewalk,” arranged for violin, clarinet, and piano.

Admission is free, with donations welcomed in person or online at cmpalisades.org. Free parking will be available in the underground lot off Bundy, south of San Vicente, with the concert entrance at the single front door facing San Vicente at the corner of Bundy and San Vicente.

Attendees are encouraged to arrive early to secure seats. For more information, visit cmpalisades.org