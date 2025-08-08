Children’s Hospital to Expand Pediatric Orthopedic Services in Santa Monica with $10M Gift

The funding will support expanded clinic space, new equipment, and the recruitment of additional orthopedic specialists in Santa Monica

Children’s Hospital Los Angeles will bring specialized pediatric orthopedic services to its Santa Monica Specialty Care Center as part of a $10 million gift from the Wyss Foundation, the hospital announced.

The donation will help expand access to orthopedic trauma care for families on the Westside and South Bay. The funding will support expanded clinic space, new equipment, and the recruitment of additional orthopedic specialists in Santa Monica.

The expansion is part of a broader investment by the Wyss Foundation in pediatric trauma care. In 2020, the foundation helped establish the Hansjörg Wyss Orthopedic Trauma Initiative at CHLA, which increased 24-hour emergency coverage and significantly reduced wait times for children with urgent orthopedic injuries.

“Children’s Hospital Los Angeles plays an essential role in the region, with thousands of families—including underserved communities—relying on the institution for world-class care,” said Molly McUsic, president of the Wyss Foundation, in a statement.

CHLA officials say the need for specialized pediatric orthopedic care is growing, and that the Westside expansion will help meet demand. The hospital’s Autry Orthopedic Center currently handles more than 40,000 patient visits annually across the region and is responsible for about half of all pediatric orthopedic complex care in Los Angeles County.

The Santa Monica Specialty Care Center is one of several satellite clinics operated by CHLA and will now offer a broader range of orthopedic services thanks to the Wyss gift.

Hospital representatives have not yet announced when the expanded services will begin, but construction and staffing upgrades are expected to move forward in the coming months.

in News, Upbeat
