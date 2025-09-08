Choose the Right Tropical Plants Your Indoor Space

Plants, Pottery and More at Urban Jungle

Beautiful foliage and fresh air — two benefits of welcoming indoor tropical plants to your home space.

In most urban settings, access to nature and green spaces are limited. However, with Urban Jungle, a community-centered oasis that hosts a unique variety of indoor and outdoor plants, Santa Monica’s urban dwellers can welcome nature inside of their home.

Task performance, health and reduction of stress is known to improve with the addition of indoor plants, adding a touch of comfort, satisfaction and happiness to your indoor spaces.

Urban Jungle sprouted from a deep-seated love for horticulture shared by the founders Tracey and Mark Marriott in 2024. The nursery is not only a sanctuary of green, but a place that helps people inspire their own environments, both indoor and outdoor, and nurture plant life.

Inside Urban Jungle is a lush slice of paradise, giving urban dwellers access to a unique variety of indoor tropical plants including pathos, snake plants, or dracaena, and Ficus lyrata, or the fiddle leaf fig. While some urban dwellers lack outdoor space, Urban Jungle invites you to adorn the inside with its selection of indoor tropical plants.

“People that don’t have a lot of yard space look to Urban Jungle to add a touch of green to their homes. Whether they are looking for another of their favorite tropical plants, or new ones, to learn and nurture, we have an amazing selection. We help plants lovers complete their collection and make their homes feel more like home,” Tracey said. “We love answering our customers’ questions and guiding them on how to care and nurture these beautiful plants.”

While there are many variables in caring for certain indoor and outdoor plants, Urban Jungle’s expertise in raising plants is community-centered, offering customers valuable tips and guidance on how tropical indoor plants not only brighten your home, but filter and purify the air.

Many of the outdoor plants found at Urban Jungle started from the soil of the founders’ 14-acre farm in Los Angeles. Urban Jungle’s indoor tropical plants are sourced from San Diego and Hawaii. An unrivaled selection from exotic rarities to familiar favorites, Urban Jungle’s collection is diverse and hand-picked for its health and vibrancy.

In addition to its variety and selection, Urban Jungle offers a service to customers when they choose a pot for their newest home addition — potting. With a variety of global and locally sourced pottery in various styles and designs, empty-handed customers leave the nursery with plants, pots and recommendations on where to place them.

“We have a large array of sizes and colors, on top of hand-crafted designs by local artists,” Tracey said. “Our plants and pottery are both incredibly affordable.”

Urban Jungle’s farm-to-nursery selection gives people many options. From exotic rarities to low-maintenance succulents, Urban Jungle is a green retreat for all to enjoy.

Visit Urban Jungle at 3113 Lincoln Boulevard, Santa Monica, open Monday through Friday 11 to 6 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 10 to 6 p.m.

VISIT: Certified Plant Growers, the parent company of Urban Jungle, opened a new location in Huntington Beach! Visit 10502 Garfield Avenue, Huntington Beach, California 92708.

To learn more about Urban Jungle and follow its journey, follow @urbanjungleplantsandpottery on Instagram.

in News
Related Posts
Hard, News

Santa Monica Sues Landlord Over Alleged Housing Discrimination Against Disabled Veterans

September 8, 2025

Read more
September 8, 2025

This marks the third lawsuit by the City Attorney’s Office to enforce the city’s voucher discrimination ban, which was strengthened...
News, Video

(Video) Red Bull Origin Returns to Venice Beach

September 8, 2025

Read more
September 8, 2025

The event honored Venice’s skate legacy as LA gears up for the 2028 Olympics Red Bull Origin Returns to Venice...

Photo: Getty
Hard, News

LADWP Resumes Billing in Palisades, Offers Relief Measures

September 7, 2025

Read more
September 7, 2025

To ease the financial burden, LADWP and Los Angeles Sanitation & Environment have implemented several relief measures The Los Angeles...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

$29 Million Amalfi Drive Estate with Resort-Style Amenities Hits Market

September 7, 2025

Read more
September 7, 2025

Spanning nearly 9,000 square feet, the residence features six bedroom suites A sprawling California Modern estate at 748 Amalfi Drive...
News

School of Rock: Book Your Back to School Session

September 7, 2025

Read more
September 7, 2025

Excitement at School of Rock West LA and Venice is growing ahead of the 2026-27 back to school season. Starting...
News, Upbeat

Comedy Night Set for Venice’s KINN Venue

September 6, 2025

Read more
September 6, 2025

“Not Enough Comedy” aims to deliver sharp performances while fostering community engagement and supporting rising comedians The KINN, a membership...

Photo: Santa Monica Conservancy: Docent Patty Godon-Tann shows a visitor a miniature version of the Shotgun House (Doors Open California 2024).
News, Upbeat

Santa Monica Conservancy Seeks Volunteers for 150th Anniversary Events

September 6, 2025

Read more
September 6, 2025

Opportunities include leading guided tours, writing for the Conservancy’s newsletter and maintaining the native plant garden The Santa Monica Conservancy...

Photo: LAPD
Hard, News

LAPD Investigate 2024 Hit-and-Run Crash that Killed Pedestrian

September 6, 2025

Read more
September 6, 2025

Paramedics pronounced the pedestrian, a Black male and Canoga Park resident, dead at the scene LAPD is investigating an incident...

Photo: Wikipedia Commons
Hard, News

Norwalk to Repeal Homeless Shelter Ban Under Settlement with California

September 6, 2025

Read more
September 6, 2025

The agreement resolves a lawsuit filed by Governor Gavin Newsom and Attorney General Rob Bonta in November 2024, which alleged...
News, Upbeat

Meals on Wheels West Names New Executive Director

September 6, 2025

Read more
September 6, 2025

Hawkins previously served as the Pacific Region director for Best Friends Animal Society, where she secured a $50 million grant...

Photo: “Planes pa’ los pollos hacen gallos finos No. 10” is one of the visual works in photographer Juan Manuel Valenzuela’s “Nurturing Masculinities” exhibition in the Emeritus Art Gallery
News, Upbeat

SMC Gallery Showcases Juan Manuel Valenzuela’s “Nurturing Masculinities”

September 6, 2025

Read more
September 6, 2025

Valenzuela’s photographs explore evolving concepts of masculinity, focusing on cultural and familial influences across generations The Santa Monica College Emeritus...
News

The Willows School Celebrates 10 Years of RULER

September 5, 2025

Read more
September 5, 2025

An acclaimed educational program, thriving professional development program, lauded speaker series and inclusion and outreach across Los Angeles defines the...
Hard, News

DUI Checkpoint Conducted in Los Angeles This Weekend

September 5, 2025

Read more
September 5, 2025

A first-time DUI offense carries an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, along with a suspended license The Los...
News, Video

(Video) Discover Seaside Fun at Pacific Park

September 5, 2025

Read more
September 5, 2025

For Tickets and More Info, Go to Pacpark.com Discover Seaside Fun at Pacific Park.For Tickets and More Info, Go to...

Photo: John Dlugolecki Photography
News, Upbeat

Providence Opens Santa Monica Clinics After Wildfire Closure

September 4, 2025

Read more
September 4, 2025

Both facilities offer comprehensive care to new and returning patients in the Palisades and Santa Monica communities Providence has relocated...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR