Choose the Right Tropical Plants Your Indoor Space

Plants, Pottery and More at Urban Jungle

Beautiful foliage and fresh air — two benefits of welcoming indoor tropical plants to your home space.

In most urban settings, access to nature and green spaces are limited. However, with Urban Jungle, a community-centered oasis that hosts a unique variety of indoor and outdoor plants, Santa Monica’s urban dwellers can welcome nature inside of their home.

Task performance, health and reduction of stress is known to improve with the addition of indoor plants, adding a touch of comfort, satisfaction and happiness to your indoor spaces.

Urban Jungle sprouted from a deep-seated love for horticulture shared by the founders Tracey and Mark Marriott in 2024. The nursery is not only a sanctuary of green, but a place that helps people inspire their own environments, both indoor and outdoor, and nurture plant life.

Inside Urban Jungle is a lush slice of paradise, giving urban dwellers access to a unique variety of indoor tropical plants including pathos, snake plants, or dracaena, and Ficus lyrata, or the fiddle leaf fig. While some urban dwellers lack outdoor space, Urban Jungle invites you to adorn the inside with its selection of indoor tropical plants.

“People that don’t have a lot of yard space look to Urban Jungle to add a touch of green to their homes. Whether they are looking for another of their favorite tropical plants, or new ones, to learn and nurture, we have an amazing selection. We help plants lovers complete their collection and make their homes feel more like home,” Tracey said. “We love answering our customers’ questions and guiding them on how to care and nurture these beautiful plants.”

While there are many variables in caring for certain indoor and outdoor plants, Urban Jungle’s expertise in raising plants is community-centered, offering customers valuable tips and guidance on how tropical indoor plants not only brighten your home, but filter and purify the air.

Many of the outdoor plants found at Urban Jungle started from the soil of the founders’ 14-acre farm in Los Angeles. Urban Jungle’s indoor tropical plants are sourced from San Diego and Hawaii. An unrivaled selection from exotic rarities to familiar favorites, Urban Jungle’s collection is diverse and hand-picked for its health and vibrancy.

In addition to its variety and selection, Urban Jungle offers a service to customers when they choose a pot for their newest home addition — potting. With a variety of global and locally sourced pottery in various styles and designs, empty-handed customers leave the nursery with plants, pots and recommendations on where to place them.

“We have a large array of sizes and colors, on top of hand-crafted designs by local artists,” Tracey said. “Our plants and pottery are both incredibly affordable.”

Urban Jungle’s farm-to-nursery selection gives people many options. From exotic rarities to low-maintenance succulents, Urban Jungle is a green retreat for all to enjoy.

Visit Urban Jungle at 3113 Lincoln Boulevard, Santa Monica, open Monday through Friday 11 to 6 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 10 to 6 p.m.

VISIT: Certified Plant Growers, the parent company of Urban Jungle, opened a new location in Huntington Beach! Visit 10502 Garfield Avenue, Huntington Beach, California 92708.

To learn more about Urban Jungle and follow its journey, follow @urbanjungleplantsandpottery on Instagram.