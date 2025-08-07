City Preps for Return of SaMoHi, Pali High Students by Boosting Safety

Efforts to ensure student safety include reactivating school crossing guards, completing pedestrian safety upgrades, and promoting free public transit

As the new school year approaches, the City of Santa Monica is rolling out a series of transportation safety measures in preparation for the return of students to local campuses, including Palisades Charter High School on Aug. 13 and Santa Monica High School on Aug. 21.

City officials said that efforts to ensure student safety include reactivating school crossing guards, completing pedestrian safety upgrades, and promoting free public transit through the regional GoPass program.

“We want to make sure students can walk, bike or ride transit to school safely and confidently,” city transportation spokesperson Edgar Mejia said in a statement.

Crossing guards will be stationed at all Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District (SMMUSD) campuses beginning the first day of school. A full map of crossing guard locations is available on the city’s website.

The city also highlighted pedestrian safety upgrades completed this spring as part of its Pedestrian Improvements at the Six Schools project. Construction began in August 2024 and concluded in May, adding 19 curb extensions, 37 ADA-compliant curb ramps, one flashing beacon, three new trees, and refreshed striping for 50 crosswalks near six elementary school campuses.

The improvements were funded through Transportation Impact Fees and local sources.

Students are encouraged to use public transportation under the GoPass program, which offers free rides on Big Blue Bus and LA Metro buses and trains for all K-12 students enrolled in SMMUSD and LAUSD. Passes are available through participating schools, and officials advise students to use the Transit app to plan their trips.

In addition, the passage of Measure K in November 2024 has enabled the city to reinstate its Safe Routes to School (SRTS) initiative. The program focuses on education, walking and biking safety, and identifying further infrastructure improvements around schools.

City transportation staff will be available to provide information at Santa Monica High School’s 9th Grade Registration Day on Aug. 12 to help students and families understand their transit options and obtain GoPasses.