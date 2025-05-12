City to Issue Solicitations for Affordable Housing Development at Bergamot Station Arts Center

Proposals for the Bergamot Station Arts Center must prioritize maximizing affordable housing units while also considering potential artist housing and the preservation of current uses and tenants

The City of Santa Monica is set to issue solicitations by the end of June for the development of affordable housing at two city-owned properties, including the Bergamot Station Arts Center at 2500 Olympic Blvd., following a directive from the City Council on Feb. 25, 2025. The second site, known as 4th/5th/Arizona, encompasses 1333 4th St. and 1324 5th St. Both properties have been declared surplus land under California’s Surplus Land Act to facilitate affordable housing projects aligned with the city’s Housing Element obligations.

The solicitations, to be released on June 30, will be distributed to developers registered with the California Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD) and posted on HCD’s website. Proposals for the Bergamot Station Arts Center must prioritize maximizing affordable housing units while also considering potential artist housing and the preservation of current uses and tenants. For 4th/5th/Arizona, the focus will include revenue-generating options such as market-rate apartments, a hotel, or other commercial ventures. Both sites will require proposals to incorporate community benefit uses.

The city will enter a 90-day negotiation period with responding developers. If no proposals meet the criteria, Santa Monica will initiate a request for proposal process outside the standard surplus land procedure. Following council selection of a development team, staff will draft an Exclusive Negotiating Agreement, to be signed by the city manager and the chosen team, outlining the scope and timeline for community outreach to gather public input on design and community uses. A final development proposal is expected to return to the City Council for approval in the first quarter of 2026.

The Surplus Land Act mandates that public land not used for city business be prioritized for purposes like affordable housing when made available for sale or development. Designating these sites as surplus allows the city to explore additional revenue-generating uses alongside affordable housing to sustain the projects.

Community meetings scheduled for Thursday, May 15, at 6-7:30 p.m. at City Council Chambers (a special Housing Commission meeting), and Thursday, May 22, at 6-7:30 p.m. at Santa Monica Main Library (601 Santa Monica Blvd.) will provide details on the Surplus Land Act process, the selection of these sites, and prioritized proposal elements beyond affordable housing, concluding with a Q&A session