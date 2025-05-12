Collision at Abbot Kinney & Venice Leads to Injuries, Slows Traffic: REPORT

The Los Angeles Police Department temporarily closed parts of the intersection

A traffic collision with reported injuries disrupted a major intersection in Venice on Monday afternoon, prompting a swift emergency response, according to Local Accident Reports.

The crash occurred around 1:41 p.m. at the intersection of Abbot Kinney and Venice boulevards, according to local authorities. Emergency crews, including paramedics and firefighters, arrived on scene to treat multiple individuals injured in the incident.

The Los Angeles Police Department temporarily closed parts of the intersection to allow first responders to work safely and manage traffic flow, LAR reported.

Officials have not yet released details on the number of people injured or the severity of their injuries. The intersection, a heavily traveled area near the Venice Boardwalk, experienced brief delays and congestion as emergency services cleared the scene.

An investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.