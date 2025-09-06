Comedy Night Set for Venice’s KINN Venue

“Not Enough Comedy” aims to deliver sharp performances while fostering community engagement and supporting rising comedians

The KINN, a membership network and coworking space for entrepreneurs, will host “Not Enough Comedy: Venice 9/26,” a comedy show featuring some of Los Angeles’ top comedians, on Friday, Sept. 26, from 6:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. at 150 Horizon Ave.

The event, organized by The KINN and hosted by Shafin D and Phil Coan, begins with doors and bar opening at 6:30 p.m., followed by the comedy show at 7:30 p.m. A mixer and DJ set by DDD will follow at 9:00 p.m. Tickets are priced at $30 for standard admission, with a $25 early bird option available until Sept. 21. KINN members can attend for free, pending approval. Each ticket includes one complimentary drink.

Billed as the Westside’s premier comedy show, “Not Enough Comedy” aims to deliver sharp performances while fostering community engagement and supporting rising comedians. The KINN, known for its mission-driven community and curated events, provides a vibrant backdrop for the evening.

Attendees should note that by participating, they grant Horizon House LLC permission to use photographs, videos, or audio from the event for promotional purposes without compensation.

For tickets and more information, visit The KINN’s website.