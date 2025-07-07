Committee Granted Authority to Oversee Grants and Donations for Palisades Council

Photo: Wikipedia Commons

The Grants Committee is tasked with developing application processes and eligibility standards for PPCC grants and donations

The Pacific Palisades Community Council Board unanimously approved a motion on June 26 granting authority to a newly formed Grants Committee to oversee the process for donations and grants from the organization. 

The decision empowers the committee to establish rules and eligibility criteria, though final approval of grants remains with the Board.

Under the approved motion, the Grants Committee, appointed by the PPCC President, is tasked with developing application processes and eligibility standards for PPCC grants and donations. The committee can deny applications that fail to meet these criteria but must recommend any approvals to the Board, which requires a two-thirds vote of voting members present for final authorization.

The committee’s decisions must align with the PPCC’s mission, as outlined in its bylaws, and the purpose of the “Palisades Fire Recovery” initiative, as specified by the California Community Foundation in a letter to PPCC dated April 18. 

The Board retains sole authority over grant approvals, ensuring oversight of the process.

