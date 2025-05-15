Community Event in Malibu Offers Roadmap to Wildfire Recovery

Photo: LA County

Topics will include real estate development, insurance navigation, permitting, legal compliance, and financial planning

Residents of Malibu and Pacific Palisades affected by recent wildfires are invited to a community event on Saturday, May 17, aimed at supporting recovery and rebuilding efforts.

Titled Rebuilding After the Fire – A Roadmap to Recovery, the event will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. at Our Lady of Malibu Catholic Church, located at 3625 Winter Canyon Road. Organized by REACADEMIC, the two-hour session is open to survivors, service providers, and members of the public seeking to understand and assist in the recovery process.

The event will feature presentations from legal, financial, and construction experts who will provide practical strategies and a comprehensive resource guide for navigating the challenges of post-wildfire recovery. Topics will include real estate development, insurance navigation, permitting, legal compliance, and financial planning.

Scheduled speakers include Jennifer Felten, an attorney and founder of RELAW, APC, who brings decades of experience in real estate law; Nicholas Hale, a financial advisor and developer with a background in media, finance, and sustainable investments; and Tony Walczuk, a local builder and fire survivor who has spent the past six years specializing in fire rebuilds throughout Malibu and the surrounding region.

Attendees will have opportunities to ask questions, network with professionals and fellow residents, and learn how to take the next steps in the rebuilding process. Organizers emphasize that the event is designed not only to educate but to foster community support and collaboration.

For more information, go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/rebuilding-after-the-fire-a-roadmap-to-recovery-tickets-1284386327079?aff=ebdssbcitybrowse.

in News, Upbeat
