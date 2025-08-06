Community Honors Environmental Activist Martin Rubin at Mar Vista Memorial

Photo: Mar Vista Community Council

Rubin co-founded Concerned Residents Against Airport Pollution (CRAAP), leading efforts for nearly 20 years to reduce air and noise pollution from private jets

Friends, family, and community leaders gathered Saturday to honor the life and legacy of Martin Rubin, a longtime environmental activist and founding member of the Mar Vista Community Council (MVCC), who died in May after a battle with cancer.

The memorial, organized by Rubin’s younger brother Jerry, was held under clear skies and filled with memories of Rubin’s decades-long advocacy to transform Santa Monica Airport into a public park. Attendees included MVCC members Charlene Samiley, Andrew Marton, Stephen Paddock, and Carolyn Honda, as well as Matt Halden, field deputy for Los Angeles City Councilmember Traci Park.

“Martin’s commitment to environmental justice and to the future of Mar Vista inspired so many,” Halden said during the tribute. “His work reached far beyond this neighborhood.”

Rubin co-founded Concerned Residents Against Airport Pollution (CRAAP), leading efforts for nearly 20 years to reduce air and noise pollution from private jets at Santa Monica Airport. His grassroots activism brought together residents, elected officials, and environmental groups to demand cleaner air and safer living conditions.

The memorial included a personal moment from Rubin’s brother, who shared the story of bringing the last can of Canada Dry Ginger Ale—Rubin’s favorite drink—to the service. “It brought back memories of our childhood,” Jerry said. “Cheers, Martin.”

Rubin’s passing on May 29 was widely mourned in the community. He previously served as president of the North Westdale Neighborhood Association and held the Zone 2 Director seat on the MVCC, where he was known for building coalitions and tirelessly advocating for residents.

in News, Upbeat
Related Posts
Hard, News

Santa Monica to Enter Mediation Over Ebony Beach Club Land Seizure

August 6, 2025

Read more
August 6, 2025

The decision follows a year-long investigation into White’s efforts to open the Ebony Beach Club—a nonprofit intended to provide a...

Photo: ABB
Hard, News

Swiss Firm Partners with California Startup to Aid Wildfire Recovery With AI Robots

August 6, 2025

Read more
August 6, 2025

The robotic microfactories are designed to fabricate structural wall panels on-site with high precision, aiming to speed up the construction...
News, Upbeat

LAUSD to Host Design Progress Meeting on Palisades High School

August 5, 2025

Read more
August 5, 2025

Topics will include the design vision and guiding principles, along with an overview of the current progress The Los Angeles...
News, Video

(Video) Palisades Rec Center Completes Construction of First Responder-Themed Playground

August 5, 2025

Read more
August 5, 2025

The new playground–which replaces a near-40-year-old one–was made with funds largely generated by the FireAid Benefit Concert. Palisades Rec Center...

Photo: William Turner Gallery
Hard, News

Venice Artist Peter Lodato, Key Figure in Light and Space Movement, Dies

August 5, 2025

Read more
August 5, 2025

Known for his quiet intensity and daily painting practice in his Venice studio, Lodato created large-scale works that radiated spiritual...

Photo: Google Street View
Hard, News

Retail and Dining Could be Coming to RAND’s Santa Monica Headquarters

August 5, 2025

Read more
August 5, 2025

The changes aim to revitalize the underutilized property, which has seen reduced occupancy due to post-pandemic hybrid work trends The...
Hard, News

Councilwoman to Unveil Palisades Vision Plan at PPCC Meeting This Week

August 4, 2025

Read more
August 4, 2025

Park will lead special presentations, highlighting the introduction of AECOM, a global infrastructure consulting firm, before unveiling the plan Councilwoman...
News, Video

(Video) Festival of Chariots Transforms Venice Beach Into a Showcase of Indian Culture

August 4, 2025

Read more
August 4, 2025

First held in Los Angeles in 1976, the festival draws inspiration from the ancient Jagannath Puri festival in India Festival...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Side-by-Side Beachfront Homes in Santa Monica  Hit Market for $23M Each

August 4, 2025

Read more
August 4, 2025

Designed with minimalist luxury, the residences showcase floor-to-ceiling glass walls and views of the Pacific Ocean Two modern beachfront homes,...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Vacant Marquez Knolls Lot with Panoramic Views Listed for $2.75M

August 3, 2025

Read more
August 3, 2025

The property previously housed a 3,400-square-foot single-level home with three bedrooms A 9,061-square-foot vacant lot in the sought-after upper Marquez...
Hard, News

Lane Closures Set for Pacific Coast Highway This Week for Utility Work

August 3, 2025

Read more
August 3, 2025

The closure marks the third and final stage of constructing a new bridge at Corral Canyon Road, where Caltrans is...
News, Upbeat

Santa Monica Pier Launches “PIERfect Benefit” Fundraiser Amid Recovery Efforts

August 2, 2025

Read more
August 2, 2025

The gathering will feature food, signature cocktails, live entertainment, and a program reflecting the Pier’s history and future. Proceeds will...

Photo: Office of Governor Gavin Newsom
Hard, News

California Bolsters Firefighting Fleet Amid Federal Cuts

August 2, 2025

Read more
August 2, 2025

The transition, which began in 2020, equips the fleet with advanced technology, including a 1,000-gallon water capacity—nearly triple that of...
Hard, News

Rent Relief Program Closes After Disbursing $81 Million in LA County

August 2, 2025

Read more
August 2, 2025

The program offered grants of up to $30,000 per rental unit to cover past-due rent and eligible expenses dating back...

Photo: Citizen App
Hard, News

Fatal Crash Claims 9-Year-Old’s Life in Los Angeles

August 2, 2025

Read more
August 2, 2025

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and was arrested for driving under the influence A tragic traffic...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR