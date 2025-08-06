Community Honors Environmental Activist Martin Rubin at Mar Vista Memorial

Rubin co-founded Concerned Residents Against Airport Pollution (CRAAP), leading efforts for nearly 20 years to reduce air and noise pollution from private jets

Friends, family, and community leaders gathered Saturday to honor the life and legacy of Martin Rubin, a longtime environmental activist and founding member of the Mar Vista Community Council (MVCC), who died in May after a battle with cancer.

The memorial, organized by Rubin’s younger brother Jerry, was held under clear skies and filled with memories of Rubin’s decades-long advocacy to transform Santa Monica Airport into a public park. Attendees included MVCC members Charlene Samiley, Andrew Marton, Stephen Paddock, and Carolyn Honda, as well as Matt Halden, field deputy for Los Angeles City Councilmember Traci Park.

“Martin’s commitment to environmental justice and to the future of Mar Vista inspired so many,” Halden said during the tribute. “His work reached far beyond this neighborhood.”

Rubin co-founded Concerned Residents Against Airport Pollution (CRAAP), leading efforts for nearly 20 years to reduce air and noise pollution from private jets at Santa Monica Airport. His grassroots activism brought together residents, elected officials, and environmental groups to demand cleaner air and safer living conditions.

The memorial included a personal moment from Rubin’s brother, who shared the story of bringing the last can of Canada Dry Ginger Ale—Rubin’s favorite drink—to the service. “It brought back memories of our childhood,” Jerry said. “Cheers, Martin.”

Rubin’s passing on May 29 was widely mourned in the community. He previously served as president of the North Westdale Neighborhood Association and held the Zone 2 Director seat on the MVCC, where he was known for building coalitions and tirelessly advocating for residents.