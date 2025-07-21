Community Meetings to Discuss Rebuild Designs for Marquez Charter and Palisades Charter Elementary

These sessions follow ongoing recovery efforts, with the district seeking to address community concerns as rebuilding moves forward

The Los Angeles Unified School District has scheduled two virtual community meetings to discuss the rebuilding plans for Marquez Charter Elementary School and Palisades Charter Elementary School, both impacted by recent events.

The meetings, aimed at gathering public input, are set for Wednesday, July 23, and Thursday, July 24, both at 6:00 PM, according to district announcements.

The Marquez Charter meeting, accessible via Zoom at lausd.zoom.us/j/84526532889 with Meeting ID 845 2653 2889, will feature LAUSD staff presenting the design vision, guiding principles, progress updates, key features, safety measures, accessibility improvements, and construction timelines.

A similar agenda awaits Palisades Charter attendees at lausd.zoom.us/j/82303953043 with Meeting ID 823 0395 3043. The FSD Community Relations Department, reachable at 213-241-1340 or community.relations@laschools.org, encourages feedback and questions.

These sessions follow ongoing recovery efforts, with the district seeking to address community concerns as rebuilding moves forward. Additional details are available at https://www.lausd.org/facilities/community-relations.