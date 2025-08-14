Concert in the Courtyard: Israeli Band The Peatot Brings High-Energy Sound to Adat Shalom Synagogue

Photo: Official

Event in Westwood Will Feature Live Music, Food, and Family-Friendly Community Celebration

Adat Shalom Synagogue will host a summer evening of music, food, and community on Aug. 24 with its “Concert in the Courtyard,” headlined by The Peatot, an Israeli band celebrated internationally for capturing the spirit of Israeli rock and pop.

The event will take place at the synagogue’s Westwood Boulevard campus, with doors opening at 5:45 p.m. and the concert beginning at 7 p.m. Organizers said the performance is designed to bring together families, friends, and neighbors for an energetic and family-friendly night of live music.

Tickets are $45 for adults, $18 for children ages 6 to 12, and free for children under 6. Guests may also purchase boxed dinners for $15 to enjoy before the concert. Attendees are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance, with the RSVP deadline set for Aug. 15.

The Peatot has gained a following around the world for high-energy performances that showcase the “soul of Israeli music.” Adat Shalom leaders said the concert is meant not only to entertain but also to celebrate the synagogue’s mission of fostering connection and community.

Tickets are available online at adatshalomla.org or by scanning the QR code on event materials. More information is available by calling (310) 475-4985.

Adat Shalom Synagogue describes itself as a vibrant Jewish congregation committed to worship, lifelong learning, and intergenerational community building.

