Congressional Probe Launched into Palisades Wildfire, Senators Cite “Unacceptable Failure” to Protect Citizens

The probe will focus on water resource availability, a concern raised after the Santa Ynez Reservoir was empty due to maintenance

U.S. Senate Special Committee on Aging Chairman Rick Scott and Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee’s Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations Chairman Ron Johnson announced Tuesday a congressional probe into the Palisades Fire, which killed 12 people and destroyed over 6,800 structures. 

The investigation will examine government preparedness and response failures that contributed to the January disaster.

The senators, both Republicans, cited an “unacceptable failure” to protect citizens, pointing to empty reservoirs and dry fire hydrants during the blaze, which struck amid hurricane-force winds. They aim to hold officials accountable, noting billions in federal funds allocated for California’s fire management appeared underutilized. The probe will focus on water resource availability, a concern raised after the Santa Ynez Reservoir was empty due to maintenance, as reported by the LA Times.

The Los Angeles Fire Department has faced criticism for not deploying 1,000 available firefighters and water-carrying engines despite warnings of red flag conditions. 

This follows an earlier state investigation ordered by Gov. Gavin Newsom into the city’s water system, which hampered firefighting efforts. Newsom welcomed the federal review, emphasizing transparency amid ongoing probes, the LA Times reported.

The investigation, led by the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, grants subpoena power to seek documents. It comes eight months after the fire, amid calls from local figures like Spencer Pratt, who lost a home and sued the city over inadequate infrastructure.

