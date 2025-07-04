Connections Breakfast to Network Local Business Professionals in Malibu

The event, sponsored by Malibu Country Mart, will feature a breakfast mixer where attendees can meet new contacts 

A Connections Breakfast event is scheduled for Thursday, July 10 from 8:00 to 8:30 a.m. at Scott’s Malibu Market, offering local business professionals a chance to mix and mingle. 

The event, sponsored by Malibu Country Mart, will feature a breakfast mixer where attendees can meet new contacts and reconnect with acquaintances while enjoying a catered meal.

The morning will include a presentation by Rebecca Carson of the Pepperdine Center for the Arts. Participants are encouraged to prepare a 30-second introduction of their business, bring business cards, and optionally contribute a small raffle gift highlighting their enterprise. 

Admission is $45 for members and $55 for non-members.

