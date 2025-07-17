Controversial Rebuilding Authority Delayed by Sen. Allen

The pause follows concerns raised weeks ago when the proposal sought to create an agency run by political appointees to manage permitting, development, and zoning

Senator Ben Allen (D-Santa Monica) announced the decision to pause Senate Bill 549 for the remainder of the year. The bill, introduced on February 20, aimed to amend local government financing laws and establish a Resilient Rebuilding Authority for the Los Angeles Wildfires.

The pause follows concerns raised weeks ago when the proposal, advanced by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors under Supervisor Lindsey Horvath, sought to create an agency run by political appointees to manage permitting, development, and zoning. 

Councilwoman Traci Park of CD11 had criticized the plan, noting limited community input, particularly from Palisades residents, and warned it could undermine local control over neighborhood decisions.

Allen cited the challenges of crafting an effective framework with broad support within the year’s legislative timeline. 

“We’ve decided to pause the bill until next year to allow more time to refine it,” Allen said, emphasizing the need for community input, empowerment, and support from impacted councilmembers. He also stressed that any rebuilding entity he supports must reflect each neighborhood’s unique character and history.

SB 549 would revise the Second Neighborhood Infill Finance and Transit Improvements Act, adjusting property tax revenue allocations for infrastructure districts starting January 1, 2026, and removing sales tax provisions. The bill would empower the authority to issue funds, coordinate reconstruction, purchase land for resale to residents, and enhance insurability through resilient building standards, addressing ongoing challenges like financing and workforce shortages despite the county’s rapid debris removal and permit processing efforts.

in Hard, News
Related Posts
Hard, News

Man Arrested in Brentwood for Impersonating Firefighter During Palisades Fire

July 18, 2025

Read more
July 18, 2025

The suspect faces at least 28 criminal counts—including 23 felonies—spanning incidents from 2023 to May 2025 Federal and local law...
News, Upbeat

West Coast Premiere of ‘The Opposite of Love’ Opens at Hudson Backstage Theatre

July 18, 2025

Read more
July 18, 2025

Produced by Neil Gooding Productions, behind shows like Back to the Future: The Musical, the play runs Thursdays through Saturdays at...

Photo: Wikipedia Commons
Hard, News

Study Highlights Economic Impact of Cap-and-Trade Extension in Los Angeles

July 18, 2025

Read more
July 18, 2025

Governor Gavin Newsom and legislative leaders are pushing to reauthorize the program this year, citing its role in generating 287,000...
Hard, News

Mayor Bass Hails National Guard Withdrawal as Victory for Unity

July 17, 2025

Read more
July 17, 2025

The Pentagon’s decision to reduce the troop presence follows weeks of legal challenges and public demonstrations Mayor Karen Bass celebrated...
Hard, News

DUI Checkpoints to be Conducted Across LA This Weekend

July 16, 2025

Read more
July 16, 2025

The LAPD selects checkpoint sites based on data indicating high incidents of impaired driving-related crashes and arrests The Los Angeles...
Hard, News

Fire Survivors Urged to Shape Rebuilding Efforts with Digital Feedback Platform

July 16, 2025

Read more
July 16, 2025

The initiative, launched in February, marks California’s first large-scale use of a dedicated digital tool to gather wildfire survivor feedback...
News, Video

(Video) Italian Eatery Finds New West LA Home after Wildfire Displacement

July 16, 2025

Read more
July 16, 2025

Cinque Terra, a longstanding Palisadian establishment, has brought its Northern Italian cuisine to Rose Avenue Italian Eatery Finds New West...
News, Upbeat

Dodgers to Host Back to School Bash for Fire-Affected Families

July 16, 2025

Read more
July 16, 2025

The free event will offer free groceries, school supplies, outfits, haircuts, medical screenings, and carnival rides The Los Angeles Dodgers...

Photo: Robin Riggs
News, Upbeat

Hundreds of Red-Legged Frog Tadpoles Released in Santa Monica Mountains

July 16, 2025

Read more
July 16, 2025

Once widespread in California, red-legged frogs vanished from the Santa Monica Mountains by the 1970s Nearly 600 California red-legged frog...

Photo: Instagram: Los Angeles LGBT Center
Hard, News

LA Sees Second Straight Year of Homelessness Decline, Leaders Celebrate Progress

July 16, 2025

Read more
July 16, 2025

The survey, designed by the University of Southern California, reported a 17.5% drop—the largest two-year decrease on record The Los...

Photo: LA County
News, Upbeat

County Launches AI Pilot to Speed Rebuilding After Fires

July 15, 2025

Read more
July 15, 2025

The pilot targets early adopters whose homes, located in R-1 residential zones, were damaged by the wildfires Los Angeles County...
Hard, News

Santa Monica Man Arrested for Allegedly Exporting Electronics to Iran

July 15, 2025

Read more
July 15, 2025

Ostovari, identified as the CEO of a Tehran-based engineering firm, allegedly orchestrated the scheme since 2018  A 66-year-old Santa Monica...

Photo: Pixabay
News, Upbeat

California Hits Two-Thirds Clean Energy Milestone

July 15, 2025

Read more
July 15, 2025

This year, clean energy has powered the state for an average of seven hours daily, with over 90% of days...
Hard, News

ICE Raids Disrupt Labor in Fire Recovery Efforts: REPORT

July 14, 2025

Read more
July 14, 2025

Immigrants, comprising about 75% of Los Angeles County’s construction workforce with nearly half undocumented, per a Bay Area Council analysis,...

Photo: Palisades Dolphin Strong
News, Upbeat

Nonprofit Formed by Palisades High Alumni to Host Benefit Concert for Fire Recovery

July 14, 2025

Read more
July 14, 2025

All proceeds will support relief for the Hildebrand family, Palisades High School’s booster club and Palisades Dolphin Strong The Pacific...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR