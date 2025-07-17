Controversial Rebuilding Authority Delayed by Sen. Allen

The pause follows concerns raised weeks ago when the proposal sought to create an agency run by political appointees to manage permitting, development, and zoning

Senator Ben Allen (D-Santa Monica) announced the decision to pause Senate Bill 549 for the remainder of the year. The bill, introduced on February 20, aimed to amend local government financing laws and establish a Resilient Rebuilding Authority for the Los Angeles Wildfires.

The pause follows concerns raised weeks ago when the proposal, advanced by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors under Supervisor Lindsey Horvath, sought to create an agency run by political appointees to manage permitting, development, and zoning.

Councilwoman Traci Park of CD11 had criticized the plan, noting limited community input, particularly from Palisades residents, and warned it could undermine local control over neighborhood decisions.

Allen cited the challenges of crafting an effective framework with broad support within the year’s legislative timeline.

“We’ve decided to pause the bill until next year to allow more time to refine it,” Allen said, emphasizing the need for community input, empowerment, and support from impacted councilmembers. He also stressed that any rebuilding entity he supports must reflect each neighborhood’s unique character and history.

SB 549 would revise the Second Neighborhood Infill Finance and Transit Improvements Act, adjusting property tax revenue allocations for infrastructure districts starting January 1, 2026, and removing sales tax provisions. The bill would empower the authority to issue funds, coordinate reconstruction, purchase land for resale to residents, and enhance insurability through resilient building standards, addressing ongoing challenges like financing and workforce shortages despite the county’s rapid debris removal and permit processing efforts.