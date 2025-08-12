Councilwoman Unveils Palisades Rebuild Plan Prioritizing Victim Housing and Fire Safety

Developed through hundreds of conversations, town halls, and surveys, the plan addresses critical needs

Councilwoman Traci Park unveiled a detailed vision for rebuilding Pacific Palisades, devastated by a January 7, wildfire, during a virtual Pacific Palisades Community Council meeting on August 7. The plan, shaped by resident input, focuses on housing fire victims, enhancing fire safety infrastructure, and preserving the area’s coastal village aesthetic.

The fire destroyed thousands of homes, businesses, and public spaces, displacing many residents. Surveys showed only 56 of 738 households had returned to standing homes by summer 2025. Park’s “Pacific Palisades Vision” emphasizes community-led recovery, prioritizing expedited permitting for displaced homeowners and renters, maintaining low-density neighborhoods, and upgrading evacuation routes and utilities.

Developed through hundreds of conversations, town halls, and surveys, the plan addresses critical needs. Surveys indicated 69.97% of residents plan to rebuild within 110% of their prior floor plans, while 30% are uncertain due to inadequate insurance or financial barriers. Park criticized insurance companies for insufficient remediation funding and inaccurate property valuations.

The plan rejects urban infill to preserve Pacific Palisades’ walkable village centers and hillside charm. Executive orders from Gov. Gavin Newsom and Mayor Karen Bass suspending Senate Bill 9 in the fire zone were commended, citing risks of density on congested evacuation routes like Chautauqua and Sunset.

Infrastructure upgrades include undergrounding power lines, repairing fire hydrants, and restoring the Santa Ynez reservoir. Park introduced a motion to assess roadway capacity for emergencies, addressing gridlock issues from the fire’s evacuation. Environmental efforts focus on stabilizing hillsides in Tramanto and Castellammare, expanding storm drains, and restoring native vegetation to curb erosion and coastal runoff.

Public spaces, including the Palisades Recreation Center and library, are slated for rebuilding, with temporary facilities opening in 2025 and permanent structures targeted for 2028. Small businesses like Vons, Starbucks, and Prima Cantina are reopening, with Palisades Village set for 2026. Schools, including Marquez Charter Elementary and Palisades Charter High School, are using temporary campuses during reconstruction.

Funding strategies include a tax increment financing district and a potential Climate Resilience District for fire prevention and coastal protection. Park emphasized resident control, opposing a Resilient Building Authority without community backing.

AECOM, a global infrastructure firm, will oversee the multi-year rebuild to ensure efficient logistics and minimal disruption.

