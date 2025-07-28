County Fund Provides $250K for Malibu & Topanga Businesses Hurt by Wildfire Road Closures

Photo: Getty

The program offers grants ranging from $10,000 to $20,000 for eligible businesses located in ZIP codes 90265 and 90290

In response to financial losses caused by wildfire-related road closures, Los Angeles County Supervisor Lindsey Horvath announced the launch of a $250,000 relief fund this week to support small businesses in Malibu and Topanga.

The Malibu-Topanga Business Interruption Fund, created in partnership with the Department of Economic Opportunity, opened for applications on July 23. The program offers grants ranging from $10,000 to $20,000 for eligible businesses located in ZIP codes 90265 and 90290 that suffered a decline in revenue due to closures along Pacific Coast Highway and Topanga Canyon Boulevard following the Palisades Fire.

“These closures have been tough for our communities,” Horvath said. “We’re getting them the support they need to stay afloat.”

Businesses must demonstrate a revenue loss of at least 10% between January and May 2025, compared to the same period in 2024, directly tied to reduced customer access. Eligible applicants must be registered, brick-and-mortar small businesses with less than 100 employees and annual revenue under $6 million. Certain home-based businesses requiring in-person services may also qualify.

Documentation requirements include proof of ownership, revenue, business location, employee count, and good standing. Applicants with insurance coverage for the loss are ineligible.

Application assistance events are scheduled in both communities:

  • Topanga: July 29 at 12 p.m. at Topanga Library
  • Malibu: July 31 at 12 p.m. at Malibu Library
    Both events are hybrid and open to the public via Zoom or in-person.

Funding is limited, and grants will be awarded based on eligibility and a scoring system. A lottery will be used in the event of tie scores for a limited number of grants. Priority will be given to businesses that have not previously received local COVID-era or disaster funding.

