County Jail System Achieves Compliance Milestone in Inmate Processing

Key improvements include a new Shared Intake Management System using wristband scanner technology to track and expedite inmate processing

Los Angeles County has reached a milestone in Rutherford v. Luna, maintaining six months of compliance with court-ordered improvements to the Inmate Reception Center at the county jail system, officials announced.

The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department (LASD) and the Department of Health Services’ Correctional Health Services, in collaboration with the Chief Executive Office DOJ Compliance Office, have reduced wait times and enhanced medical and mental health screenings for inmates entering the jail system. The achievement follows a June 2023 resolution of a contempt motion with the ACLU and addresses requirements set by the Rutherford v. Luna stipulated order.

Sheriff Robert G. Luna praised the IRC staff, stating, “This milestone is a significant step forward in improving conditions and protecting the well-being of those in our custody.” However, he noted ongoing challenges, particularly the lack of specialty housing for inmates with significant medical, substance use, or mental health needs, which threatens sustained compliance.

Key improvements include a new Shared Intake Management System using wristband scanner technology to track and expedite inmate processing, developed with over 1,000 hours of LASD effort. The county retrained staff on legal requirements, increased mental health personnel, and added a 24/7 compliance sergeant and cleaning crews. Despite staffing shortages, LASD prioritized IRC operations, with deputies and assistants working significant overtime and receiving up to 20% bonuses to retain critical health services staff.

The county also reduced the backlog of inmates awaiting transfer to state facilities by 61% for prisons and 80% for hospitals from February 2023 to April 2025. Additionally, the Department of Health Services surpassed its goal of 4,668 community treatment bed placements for Fiscal Year 2024-25, achieving 4,697, while the Department of Mental Health added 168 new beds over two years, exceeding its target.

