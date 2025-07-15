County Launches AI Pilot to Speed Rebuilding After Fires

The pilot targets early adopters whose homes, located in R-1 residential zones, were damaged by the wildfires

Los Angeles County is introducing the eCheck AI Pilot, a new artificial intelligence tool to expedite rebuilding for residents affected by the Eaton and Palisades fires, officials announced. Partnering with Archistar, the county aims to streamline zoning compliance reviews for single-family homes in the unincorporated Altadena and Sunset Mesa communities.

The pilot targets early adopters whose homes, located in R-1 residential zones, were damaged by the wildfires. Residents can accelerate approvals by opting for like-for-like rebuilds or using pre-approved plans, with the AI tool offering an additional fast-track option.

To participate, individuals must sign up at start.archistar.ai/us/lacounty, enter their property address, and upload PDF architectural drawings. Results, available within 10 business days or sooner during the pilot, can be included in the County Disaster Recovery Permit application.

Participants will help train the AI model, aiding faster community recovery, according to county officials. A short video detailing the “Express Lane” recovery process is available online.

The eCheck AI Pilot is part of the upcoming LA County Forward: Blueprint for Rebuilding, which will outline a strategy to collaborate with state and city partners, residents, stakeholders, and private industry.