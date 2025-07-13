County Launches Campaign to Boost Fire-Hit Small Businesses

Photo: Shop Local. Dine Local. Recover Local

Affected businesses can register for promotional support and resources, while residents are urged to take a Shop Local Pledge and attend planned local events to boost foot traffic

The Los Angeles County Department of Economic Opportunity has initiated a “Shop Local. Dine Local. Recover Local.” campaign to aid small businesses struggling in fire-affected areas, officials announced Friday. The effort targets economic losses from the Eaton and Palisades Fires, focusing on communities like Altadena.

The campaign, spurred by a motion from Supervisor Kathryn Barger in April, aims to boost revenue for impacted businesses by raising awareness and encouraging local spending. Barger, the Board of Supervisors chair, said the Eaton Fire devastated small businesses, some of which are fighting to survive lost customers. “Shopping in Altadena can turn recovery into revitalization,” she stated.

Partnering with cities like Santa Monica, Los Angeles, Malibu, and Pasadena, along with groups such as the California Restaurant Association and LAEDC, the initiative includes a Recover Local Business Directory at shoplocal.la. Affected businesses can register for promotional support and resources, while residents are urged to take a Shop Local Pledge and attend planned local events to boost foot traffic.

The DEO’s broader recovery efforts include a $19.1 million relief fund aiding over 1,370 businesses and 2,300 workers, and a $20 million Fire Recovery Resilience Workforce Program offering jobs to 1,000 displaced workers. Recently, the department backed AB 338, securing $5 million in the 2025-2026 state budget for wildfire recovery in Los Angeles and Ventura Counties.

More details are available at shoplocal.la

in News, Upbeat
digital

