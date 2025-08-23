County Releases Animated Film on School Policing Impact

The initiative stems from 2023 reports exposing racial disparities in school policing. A study by the LA County Office of the Inspector General found that Black students, despite comprising 17.8% of Antelope Valley school enrollment, accounted for 67.3% of school-based arrests

The Los Angeles County Commission on Human Relations has released “Echoes of a System,” a four-minute animated short film highlighting the impact of school policing on a Black student and their family in the Antelope Valley, the commission announced as the new school year begins.

The film, part of LACCHR’s School Safety Narrative Collection Initiative, features a parent’s narrated testimony and depicts a student’s experience navigating the Antelope Valley school system. It draws attention to systemic issues faced by students of color, whose perspectives are often overlooked in school safety discussions.

“This film gives the public a rare and intimate look at how school policing can shape a young person’s daily reality,” said Robin Toma, LACCHR’s executive director. “We hope it sparks honest conversations about safety, dignity, and how schools can best serve every student.”

The initiative stems from 2023 reports exposing racial disparities in school policing. A study by the LA County Office of the Inspector General found that Black students, despite comprising 17.8% of Antelope Valley school enrollment, accounted for 67.3% of school-based arrests. A separate report by Neighborhood Legal Services of Los Angeles County and Cal State Northridge documented disproportionate stops, searches, and detentions of Black residents in the region.

Paul Smith, senior human relations consultant for LACCHR’s Transformative Justice Program, called the film a “catalyst for change,” aiming to foster awareness and promote policies grounded in dignity and restorative practices. Community partner Waunette Cullors, CEO of The WOW Flower Project, praised the film as “a testament to resilience and a call to action” for dismantling harmful systems and emphasizing healing.

A special screening of “Echoes of a System” was held in the Antelope Valley on Aug. 4, 2025, attended by parents, students, and community leaders. LACCHR has shared the film and related reports with educators, oversight bodies, and community groups to advocate for mental health services, restorative practices, and alternatives to policing.

The film is available online for public viewing. Additionally, LACCHR recommends a toolkit created by the LA County Probation Oversight Commission, authorized in 2024, to assist students and families addressing issues with School Resource Deputies. The free resource, available in English and Spanish, can be downloaded online.